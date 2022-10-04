ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Secretary of State: Candidates want to cut wait times, modernize offices

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IoD2_0iL9YXXR00

Next year, for the first time in over 20 years, Illinois will have a new Secretary of State.

Candidates Dan Brady, R, of Bloomington and Alexi Giannoulias, D, of Chicago are looking to replace Jesse White, who at age 88 is not seeking another term in the Nov. 8 election.

White, a Democrat and the state's first Black and longest serving Secretary of State, was first elected to the office in 1998. The last time a Republican held the office was George Ryan, White's immediate predecessor.

Giannoulias, who served as state Treasurer from 2007 to 2011, is vying for the office with a significant cash advantage. For the quarter that ended June 30, Citizens for Giannoulias reported spending $5,087,299.77, leaving him with $773,259.33 cash on hand.

During the same time frame, Friends of Dan Brady reported spending $428,839.97, leaving him with $5,760.02 cash on hand.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is responsible for numerous services, including: issuing state ID cards, vehicle license plates and titles, registering corporations, enforcing the Illinois Securities Act, administering the Organ/Tissue Donor Program; licensing drivers, and maintaining driver records.

The office also is a stepping stone as previous Secretaries of State George Ryan and Jim Edgar went on to become governors of Illinois.

Name: Dan Brady

Age: 61

City of residence: Bloomington

Education: Bachelors Degree: St. Ambrose University, Associates Degree: Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Work experience: Licensed funeral director

Political experience: Former McLean County Coroner, State Representative-105th District

Organizations and memberships: Numerous boards, committees and fraternal service organizations

Family: Married, two children

Why are you running? I am running because I have always been and will continue to be a public servant who will put the public first. My broad base of experience in private business, service as county coroner and as state representative has prepared me well to serve as your next Secretary of State.

What are the three most pressing issues for the Secretary of State Office, why are they important and how would address each issue?

1. Cut wait times and lines at driver service facilities. We can begin the process of reducing wait times by fully staffing driver facilities and provide cross training, so employees understand how to deal with any issue that arises in the day-to-day operations of the facility.

2. Increase the use of technology and remote accessibility for digital services. Technology updates can start by developing a cloud-based system for all Secretary of State offices. Another idea is to partner with our community colleges for better facilities and safe and convenient locations for quicker services. Technology and public transportation are already paid for by the taxpayers, I would like for the Secretary of State’s Office to share the available resources to better serve the community.

3. Create electronic titling services. This process (referred to as e-titling) is used to get vehicle titles from the Secretary of State’s Office to lien holders at a much faster rate, accomplishing in hours what is currently taking months. This helps businesses and consumers alike. Over 25 other states use e-titling services and the legislation has already been passed by the General Assembly in Illinois.

Notable campaign contributions since Jan. 1, 2021: Illinois Political Action Committee for Education, $115,000; Jay Bergman, $22,500; Gina Starks, $10,000

Name: Alexi Giannoulias

Age: 46

City of residence: Chicago

Education: Boston University, BS; Tulane University, JD

Work experience: Includes serving as Senior Director at BNY Mellon Wealth Management and Founder of Annoula Ventures and Illinois State Treasurer 2007-2011; Democratic Nominee for U.S. Senate 2010

Organizations and memberships: In 2011, I was appointed to a four-year term as Chairman of the Illinois Community College System and served on the Board of the Chicago Public Libraries from 2018 to 2022. In addition, I have worked to make an impact by serving organizations, including One Million Degrees, CARA, Feed Chicago and the Children’s Advocacy Center. I also have taught as an adjunct professor at Northwestern University.

Family: Married, three children

Why are you running? Public confidence and trust in our public institutions, government and elected officials is at an all-time low. By modernizing the Secretary of State’s Office to increase access to services, improving road safety, protecting voter rights and increasing opportunities to register to vote, enhancing our public libraries to increase equity, and strengthening state ethics laws to curb corruption - we can help restore that faith and confidence.

What are the three most pressing issues for the Secretary of State Office, why are they important and how would address each issue?

1. I will Introduce our “Skip the Line” program that will allow drivers to schedule an appointment ahead of time and enable them to move to the front of the line for service when they arrive. I’ll also work to allow Illinoisans to carry digital driver’s licenses on their phones.

2. As the keeper of politicians’ financial statements, I will toughen ethics laws, increase transparency and crack down on unethical behavior among politicians and lobbyists to curb corruption and abuse.

3. With extremist Secretaries of State across the nation seeking to make it more difficult to vote, I am committed to protecting voter rights here in Illinois. I will make sure that access to registering and voting are safeguarded and that the state’s registration is implemented fairly, accurately and securely to expand voting opportunities and encourage turnout.

Notable campaign contributions since Jan. 1, 2021: Michael Sacks, $206,000; AFT Local 604, $35,000; B. Coleman Aviation, $25,000.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com;@chrisfgreen

Comments / 19

The Truth
3d ago

ever walk into the Secretary of State? There are more people on breaks then at the counter

Reply(2)
5
