City Commission delays decision on future of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

By Jay Handelman, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

After hours of intense debate about the best use of the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium between competing proposals from the Players Centre for Performing Arts and the Bay Park Conservancy, the Sarasota City Commission Monday voted to delay action to give leaders more time to discuss alternative spaces for the community theater.

The 93-year-old theater company had proposed spending millions of dollars to create a flexible theater space within the Municipal Auditorium to present its plays and musicals over the course of a 30-year lease valued at $100 a year. The agreement would be renewable every 9.5 years and the theater company said it would make the space available to numerous other arts organizations and the kind of special trade shows and events that have long been held there.

In May, leaders of the Bay Park Conservancy, who are developing a 53-acre park on the nearby Sarasota Bayfront, raised objections, citing a management agreement the organization has with the city that includes operations of the auditorium. Bay Park CEO A.G. Lafley stressed that the organization wants the facility available for a wide range of free community events, but it welcomed the Players to perform there during the year.

The first phase of the park is due to open later this month.

City Attorney Robert Fournier said the commission would not “be in breach of these agreements” if it moved forward in negotiations with the Players Centre.

Lafley told commissioners that the Bay Park’s “guiding principal” has been accessibility and inclusion. “That’s why we’re recommending that the city maintain the Municipal Auditorium as a multi-use facility that will be open and available to the community” for free events.

Players Centre CEO William Skaggs said there would be public benefit from the theater company operating the auditorium, citing the many volunteers who spend time at the company and the numerous organizations that also want to use the space.

“This is an historic opportunity for the city to link its oldest performing arts organization with its oldest venue,” Skaggs said.

In an updated proposal in September, the Players Centre suggested using the Municipal Auditorium for eight months of the year and turn it over to the Bay Park for the warmer and wetter summer months as an alternative indoor space in case of inclement weather for the planned outdoor activities. For the summer, the Players would produce smaller productions in the under-used city-owned Payne Park Auditorium in downtown Sarasota.

Commissioners focused many of their questions and comments on the idea of Payne Park as a full-time venue for the Players. The facility can seat about 400 people for various events.

Skaggs said he “wouldn’t say a hard yes or no” to full use of the facility because the theater does not have enough information about its feasibility as a performance venue or what it would cost to make it workable. He said the ceiling is too low and the area for a stage too small for the kind of full-scale musicals the company has been known for in the last 30 to 40 years.

City Manager Marlon Brown said the Payne Park building roof was damaged during Hurricane Ian, and several commissioners said that might provide options for the Players spending its money on remodeling.

Commissioner Hagen Brody, who has been advocating the Players’ use of the Municipal Auditorium for months, was the lone vote against a proposal from Commissioner Liz Alpert to “put a brake on things” and take time to study other options.

Until recently, the 84-year-old auditorium, built as part of the Works Project Administration, has been a money-loser for the city, which has rented it out for trade shows, such as the Atomic Bazaar and various coin and stamp shows, as well as parties, concerts and luncheon events. Those losses led city officials, including Brody, to approach the Players in the first place.

Brown and Lafley said income had increased in the last year.

The Players Center has been operating for more than a year in a former clothing store at the Crossings at Siesta Key shopping center , where it can seat fewer than 200 people. The company sold its original property directly across from the auditorium in 2018, about two years after it announced it would build a multi-theater complex in Lakewood Ranch.

Fundraising moved slowly and earlier this year, the developers of Lakewood Ranch pulled the plug on that agreement .

In May, commissioners asked the Players and Bay Park Conservancy leaders to work out a compromise agreement for the Municipal Auditorium, but in September, the two sides reported it was not possible.

Before the vote to delay action, Brody pressed commissioners not to let the Players get away and stressed the economic impact of the arts on the city’s bottom line. Mayor Eric Arroyo, among others, expressed concerns that the Players had planned to move out of the city despite its long history here.

Follow Jay Handelman on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Contact him at jay.handelman@heraldtribune.com .

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: City Commission delays decision on future of Sarasota Municipal Auditorium

