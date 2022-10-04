Newport County's COVID cases up 51.3%; Rhode Island cases up 4.1%

New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Rhode Island in the week ending Sunday as the state added 1,898 cases. The previous week had 1,824 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Rhode Island ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 19.4% from the week before, with 323,859 cases reported. With 0.32% of the country's population, Rhode Island had 0.59% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 10 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Newport County reported 118 cases and no deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 78 cases and no deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 24,329 cases and 99 deaths.

Within Rhode Island, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Providence County with 185 cases per 100,000 per week; Kent County with 173; and Bristol County with 153. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Providence County, with 1,180 cases; Kent County, with 285 cases; and Washington County, with 190. Weekly case counts rose in four counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Newport, Washington and Bristol counties.

In Rhode Island, two people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, six people were reported dead.

A total of 425,461 people in Rhode Island have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 3,669 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 96,397,885 people have tested positive and 1,059,605 people have died.

Rhode Island's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 2. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 154

The week before that: 109

Four weeks ago: 120

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 51,355

The week before that: 53,692

Four weeks ago: 61,434

Hospitals in 17 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 17 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.