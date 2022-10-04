ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rodney Long: My priorities include increasing funding for education, housing, health care

By Rodney Long
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7cNB_0iL9YHf300

I am Rodney Long, your candidate for the newly created Florida Senate District 9 seat representing Alachua, Marion and Levy counties. There is no incumbent in this seat.

I am running for this office for the following reasons:

Protecting our democracy: I opposed House Bill 1 — “The Anti-Rioting Act.” This bill makes it a crime for two or more individuals to assemble on public rights-of-ways during a protest if it is deemed by law enforcement to be for an unlawful purpose.

I opposed Senate Bill 90 — “The Voter Suppression Bill.” This bill makes it a crime if a person takes more than his/her ballot and one other family member’s ballots to the elections office. It reduced the hours of the Supervisor of Elections’ Office. It eliminates drop boxes and makes it a crime to provide water or other substance to voters in line on Election Day.

I opposed “race-neutral legislation” that eliminated two congressional minority seats in Florida. And I opposed HB-7 — “The Stop WOKE Act”- which bans discussion of race in our schools and workplaces.

Education: The Florida Constitution says that education for our children is paramount. Yet Florida ranks 45th in state education funding. We are ranked in the bottom percentile with Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia. Florida ranks 48th in the nation in funding for teachers.

As your next state senator, I will work to increase funding for public schools and teachers’ salaries with a goal to reach the top 10 percentile over the next decade. In addition, I will hold non-public schools that receive public funding accountable to the same standards as public schools.

As a licensed real estate broker, I am a staunch supporter of affordable housing. Currently the state is short more than 400,000 affordable/workforce units. Florida is facing some of the fastest-rising housing costs in the nation.

Floridians are losing their property insurance. In a previous special session, insurers received a $2 billion bailout but consumers received no relief from being dropped by their insurance companies. As your next state senator, I will work to repeal SB 2512 and to fully fund the Sadowski Trust Fund for homeownership and rental housing assistance for local governments and housing providers.

Health care is a major issue in our state. Florida is one of 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid to 2.6 million eligible Floridians. Florida is 49th in the nation when it comes to funding for people with disabilities.

More than 20,000 people with intellectual and developmental disability services are on a waiting list. As your next state senator, I will fight to increase funding to reduce the waiting list. And work hard to expand Medicaid.

I support a women’s right to make her own personal health care decisions. As your next state senator, I will oppose any legislation that further restricts a woman’s personal freedoms and rights, including reproductive rights.

I oppose building a toll road in Levy and Marion counties. As your next state senator, I will vote to defund any future dollars for the study or construction of the toll road.

Finally, I support protecting our environment, equality for all, local government home rule authority and criminal justice and police reform.

Please visit my website at www.rodneylongsenatedistrict9.com to review my campaign issues, qualifications and experience.

On Nov. 8, I ask that you vote for “A Voice For The People.” Vote Rodney Long, Florida Senate District 9.

Rodney Long is running for the Florida Senate, District 9. This piece is part of a series of opinion columns written by candidates for office that are being published before November's election.

Join the conversation

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun. Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

Comments / 13

Travis Kurelo
3d ago

well you can keep hoping you're going to get elected. but this area supports old Ronnie boy, and not the likes of you.

Reply(1)
2
John Jack Coyne
3d ago

Increase taxes to provide freebies doesn’t seem to be working in any democratic city in America. How bout helping to create jobs so people can work to get ahead, become successful and independent of government welfare programs. Sound good? Vote Republican!

Reply(2)
2
Related
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Levy County, FL
Government
County
Levy County, FL
State
Florida State
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
State
Mississippi State
County
Alachua County, FL
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Alachua County, FL
Education
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Conversation U.S.

The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits

Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Act#Florida House#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Health#Florida Senate#The Florida Constitution
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Ron DeSantis held 11-point lead over Charlie Crist before Hurricane Ian

Six percent of voters said they don’t know who Charlie Crist is. With just over a month remaining before Election Day, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a commanding lead over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist, according to new polling data collected prior to Hurricane Ian’s arrival. Jacksonville-based firm...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Split GNV commission passes zoning on 1,778 acres

The Gainesville City Commission approved a land use ordinance and zoning ordinance for 1,778 acres at the northern border of the city that will allow 20 and 60 units per acre for a development that could max out at around 8,000 units. The commission split 4-3 on both votes with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

Let's discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' weird white boots

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was heavily criticized yesterday for showing up in the Fort Myers Beach area wearing campaign gear, stopping Hurricane Ian relief efforts for a photo-op, and then calling residents liars after they expressed frustration with the DeSantis-induced recovery delays. But there also appears to be quite a...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Claim that DeSantis Stopped Hurricane Supply Effort is Debunked

As water levels continue to rise throughout Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, Florida Democrats have not missed any opportunity to politicize the natural disaster and push the apparent false narrative that Gov. Ron DeSantis had rescue operations paused because he was on the ground accessing the damage in Arcadia, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Pride festivals returning to north central Florida

After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, both the Ocala and Gainesville Pride festivals are coming back. Ocala’s Pride celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 8, in Ocala’s Downtown Historic Square. The event begins at 10 a.m., and it includes drag performances, local bands and artists, food trucks, face painting and other vendors. All planned entertainment is family-friendly.
OCALA, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy