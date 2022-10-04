ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor: Hurricane Ian showed 'mind boggling' GOP hypocrisy on climate change

By The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago
Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun.

Climate-change hypocrisy

As I look at the scattered debris in my yard and think about the destruction our neighbors have experienced in the path of Ian, I can’t help but feel resentment.

It seems incredible to me that news channels chose Rick Scott, the “don’t say climate change” governor, as a spokesman for Hurricane Ian when he and fellow conservatives consistently stop legislation that affects the climate. What we spend on disaster relief could go toward balancing the budget, another conservative mantra.

We all know why we are having disasters like record-breaking fires, droughts, floods and melting ice caps. Animal extinctions, dying reefs, over-fished oceans, deforestation and overpopulation all add to our creeping extinction. This is the big picture, not some poor souls looking for a better life, fictional gun control, stolen votes or Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The hypocrisy is mind boggling. It’s time to think about the future and what kind of environment we want to leave our children.

Larry Roberts, Gainesville

Demand real change

A recent Sun headline, "All-time high GRU bills will rise again," should be a clear call to every voter for substantive city government change. It's time for citizens to demand an immediate cessation of all Gainesville Regional Utilities transfers to city government, with a plan within 30 days to reduce city costs by $30 million annually coupled with a commitment to not raise ad valorem tax rates nor reappraise existing homes as a method of collecting additional tax revenue.

Gainesville citizens have been victimized by horrendous financial decisions and a continual push for expensive agendas having little to do with providing affordable utilities, decent streets and traffic flow, or public safety. Each agenda du jour is supported by a consistent but vocal 20% voter minority. Because of apparent voter apathy, this minority is deemed by elected officials as a mandate.

However, perhaps the GRU debacle is enough to energize the electorate to demand real change. Such a demand must begin at the ballot box. The upcoming local election offers a perfect opportunity to send this message.

Unless local government changes drastically, things will continue to get worse and citizen costs will continue to rise. If you do not vote, you should not complain about the outcome.

Thomas Lane, Gainesville

Facts on migrants

A recent letter with the headline “Hypocrisy exposed” aimed to expose the hypocrisy of the left regarding DeSantis’ recent migrant stunt, but included incorrect claims.

Claim: DeSantis “rescued” “illegal” immigrants from “deplorable” conditions.

Fact: The immigrants were legally in the U.S. awaiting asylum determinations and were living in a safe shelter in San Antonio equipped with services to help them.

Claim: The migrants agreed to be flown to a “sanctuary” city to be greeted with open arms and “taxpayer-provided freebies.”

Fact: Migrants were enticed on the flights by lies from DeSantis that they would be met in Boston and provided shelter, job opportunities and assistance. Instead, the migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard with no notice and no one to meet them.

Fact: When the locals at Martha’s Vineyard realized what happened, they quickly rallied to accommodate the migrants with food and shelter and arranged for long-term housing at Joint Base Cape Cod.

Fact: DeSantis misused taxpayer money intended to relocate “unlawful” migrants from “Florida” to other destinations. Instead, DeSantis arranged flights for lawful migrants from Texas to another state. Hopefully, appropriate law enforcement agencies are investigating this misuse of taxpayer funds.

John Burgess, Gainesville

Informative town hall

I grew up on Galveston Island (aka "Hurricane Alley"). I moved to Southwest Florida a week before Hurricane Charley and lived though that and several more.

Now I'm in Gainesville and it's the first time city leaders where I've lived conducted a "Telephone Town Hall" to provide hurricane info and answer citizen's questions. The process was seamless, efficient, informative and very helpful.

Kudos to Mayor Lauren Poe, city administrative and safety personnel, and moderator Taylor for a job well done. Thank you!

Kathryn Taubert, Gainesville

Responsible citizenship

Part of my grandchildren's citizenship education in school is supporting local food pantries by donating jars of peanut butter to provide for hungry folks. I help.

I was astonished to receive a request from the International Rescue Committee ... in Tallahassee. They are requesting support for folks seeking safety and shelter in Florida.

Our governor's response is not a good solution.

I recommend IRC Florida as a better example of responsible citizenship.

I help them too.

Susan Stanton, Gainesville

Join the conversation

Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines.

