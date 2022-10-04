Dunellen offers tax breaks to boost downtown redevelopment. Are you eligible?

DUNELLEN – The borough is offering tax breaks to property owners in the downtown redevelopment area as an incentive to improve their properties.

The five-year tax abatement program is for property owners who improve their homes and businesses, Mayor Jason Cilento announced.

Under the plan, property owners will be exempt from taxes on the increased value of their properties when the improvements are made.

For example, the mayor explained, owners of residential properties who build an addition, upgrade a kitchen or add a bathroom, would receive an exemption on the first $25,000 of value added to the home.

Owners of commercial properties could be exempt from the entire value of improvements, such as adding a new storefront, upgrading a commercial kitchen or undertaking an internal remodel, Cilento said.

The construction of new buildings in the redevelopment area or conversion of existing buildings in the redevelopment area would also qualify for the exemption.

"These tax incentives will encourage property owners to renovate and remodel, and even build new properties in the redevelopment area," Cilento said in a statement. "These projects may not have been undertaken but for the tax incentive and their construction will help beautify and update Dunellen's downtown and continue the revitalization of our downtown area."

Cilento also announced he will be holding the second annual Mayoral Town Hall on redevelopment at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Dunellen Senior Center in Columbia Park.

The meeting's topics will include the tax abatement program, status of redevelopment projects, affordable housing and other planning initiatives.

Applications for the tax abatements are available at the borough's tax assessor's office at Borough Hall, 355 North Ave. Property owners should review the application before starting the work, because different projects have different deadlines for applications.

For more information on the program, contact Tax Assessor Dawn Guttschall at dguttschall@dunellenborough.com.

The tax abatement program is part of the ongoing efforts to revitalize the borough's downtown.

Like the other towns along NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line, Dunellen is experiencing a long-awaited construction boom centered around the railroad station.

The centerpiece of the redevelopment project is Dunellen Station on the former Art Color site across Washington Avenue by the train station. That project calls for 252 apartments in a community called The Nell at Dunellen Station developed by Prism Partners and 130 for-sale townhomes being built by K. Hovananian. The project includes 58 affordable housing units.

The borough also recently approved a mixed-use project at 120-126 North Ave., two blocks from the train station and across the tracks from Dunellen Station. That project calls for 33 apartments, 2,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, 35 parking spaces and eight electric vehicle charging spaces. That project will have five affordable housing units.

In July, the Borough Council heard a presentation of a plan to build another mixed-used development at the corner of North and Madison avenues. The plan calls for 47 apartments and 3,800 square feet of retail space.

