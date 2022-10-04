ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Voter registration deadline: the first step to getting ready for November

By Kim A. Barton
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 3 days ago

Gator football is here, and the weather is slowly starting to cool down, so fall has official arrived. It’s time for Alachua County voters to begin preparing for the general election . Your first step should be to check on your voter registration status.

Make sure you are registered to vote!

The voter registration deadline for the general election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. If you are not registered to vote by Oct. 11, you will not be able to vote in the general election.

Another opinion: Supervisor of Elections and her staff are hard-working, competent

News story: Supervisor Barton responds to criticism of office

More commentary: Local elections show the process should be trusted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDCHD_0iL9YCFQ00

You can make updates to your voter registration status at any time, including updates to your address. However, we encourage you to do so as soon as possible so that you will know where your polling place is before Election Day, and you can avoid delays when you go to vote.

Visit VoteAlachua.gov to check on your registration status now; don’t wait. Select the “My Registration Status” button and enter in your first and last name and date of birth on the next page.

The following page will provide you with all the information available on your voter information card. You will also be able to see if you have an existing request for vote-by-mail ballots with our office, and closer to Election Day, you will be able to view your sample ballot.

You can also call our office during our normal business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) at 352-374-5252 to find out where your assigned polling place is and other information about the general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJwBD_0iL9YCFQ00

Lastly, look at your new information card. Prior to the primary election, our office mailed all registered Alachua County voters new voter information cards. Those cards list the name and address we have on file for you, and your party affiliation, date of birth, assigned precinct and voting districts.

It is important that you review the voter information card that was sent to all voters in June due to redistricting. Your assigned polling place and voting district may have changed. If you can’t find your voter information card, give our office a call or stop by during our normal business hours and we can provide you with a new one.

Spread the word: the registration deadline is approaching.

We want to encourage all Alachua County voters to spread the word about the voter registration deadline and how important it is to be registered and to vote in the upcoming general election. Make sure you remind your friends, family and members of your community about the deadline and how to register to vote.

Our office has plenty of educational materials with information about registering to vote, voting and the upcoming election. Give us a call at 352-374-5252 and we would be happy to provide you with some materials for events.

Be election ready! Reach out to us with any questions.

Finally, I want to encourage you to reach out to our office if you have any questions about voting, registering to vote and the upcoming general election. Our staff is knowledgeable, dedicated and here to assist you. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to make their voice heard.

I hope everyone enjoys the cooler weather and all that our beautiful county has to offer this fall. And, as always, remember to vote, Alachua County!

Kim A. Barton is Alachua County supervisor of elections.

Join the conversation

Letters to the editor present the opinions of readers on news stories and other pieces published by The Sun. Share your opinions by sending a letter to the editor (up to 200 words) to letters@gainesville.com . Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Additional guidelines for submitting letters and longer guest columns can be found at bit.ly/sunopinionguidelines .


Journalism matters. Your support matters.

Get a digital subscription to the Gainesville Sun. Includes must-see content on Gainesville.com and Gatorsports.com, breaking news and updates on all your devices, and access to the eEdition. Visit www.gainesville.com/subscribenow to sign up.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Voter registration deadline: the first step to getting ready for November

Comments / 0

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Democratic Party suspends Precinct Leader from attending meetings

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Democratic Executive Committee (ACDEC) continues to experience conflict over a rule that members cannot support a non-Democrat in a nonpartisan race if there is a Democrat in the race. In May, an email sent to members of the ACDEC explicitly supported Mayoral Candidate Ed Bielarski, resulting in calls for the resignation of the unknown person who sent the email.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Split GNV commission passes zoning on 1,778 acres

The Gainesville City Commission approved a land use ordinance and zoning ordinance for 1,778 acres at the northern border of the city that will allow 20 and 60 units per acre for a development that could max out at around 8,000 units. The commission split 4-3 on both votes with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County Library District hosts laptop giveaway

The Alachua County Library District is partnering with the United Way to give out 70 laptops to residents in need. Applicants had until Wednesday to visit the library and sign up to be eligible to receive one. Those selected will be notified via phone or email on Monday. The program is limited to Alachua County residents, and sign-up was only available at the University Avenue Headquarters location.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Schools update schedule for hurricane makeup days

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School students have to make up some of the classroom time lost due to Hurricane Ian. The school district is announcing students now have classes on January 3rd and February 20th. Those were scheduled as flex days for students to have off. Officials...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Alachua County, FL
Elections
Alachua County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
flcourier.com

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget on Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GRU continues late fee policy for October

Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will continue waiving late utility fees for October, continuing the policy started for July, August and September. The policy started as an effort to help customers struggling with high summer bills, according to a press release. GRU also returned security deposits 12 months early for some customers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCJB

Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff warns of trouble with Verizon calls to 911

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is experiencing trouble with Verizon wireless (cellular) 911 calls coming into the Alachua County 911 Center. Verizon is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. Callers may experience call failure or silence. If you call 911 and do not hear a ring within ten (10) seconds, hang up and call 352-955-1818. If that does not work, you may also use SMS text to 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

New executives join Gainesville Housing Authority

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Housing Authority has named a new chief financial officer and a chief operating officer. The authority has named Michelle Beans as the new CFO and Malcolm Kiner as COO. Both will transition to their new roles starting on Monday. Beans has served on the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Two charged in theft of $5,000 worth of used cooking oil from Flagler County business

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A routine business check in Flagler County led to the arrest of two men for attempting to steal nearly $5,000 of used cooking oil. According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Rui Gen Lin and 41-year-old Rong Chen of Gainesville were caught stealing 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil from Woody’s Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville Police Department warns city residents about scammer impersonating officer

The Gainesville Police Department issued a fraud warning Monday to alert people about scammers pretending to be an officer. Scammers will call from a number made to look like GPD’s and identify themselves as GPD Sgt. Nick Ferrara, according to a press release They will tell the call receiver there’s a warrant for his or her arrest for money laundering and drug offenses from a traffic stop near the U.S. and Mexico border, a press release wrote.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider

The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy