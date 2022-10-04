Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in NYC subway fatal stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have arrested a suspect wanted for...
17-year-old NYC murder suspect arrested trying to hop subway turnstile
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department has announced the arrest of a...
88-year-old woman robbed during Manhattan home invasion
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is continuing to investigate a...
Suspect in NYC crash said he was seeking revenge against man who robbed him earlier
NEW YORK, NY – A man who drove his black Dodge Challenger into a building...
Yonkers police investigating shooting on bus
Yonkers, NY- One person was shot on a Bee Line Bus traveling in Yonkers along...
22-year-old struck by train in Manhattan expected to survive
NEW YORK, NY – A twenty-two-year-old man who was struck by a subway train in...
15-year-old robbed at gunpoint on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A 15-year-old was robbed at gunpoint by three suspects while aboard...
Early morning argument escalated into stabbing in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that...
Man stabbed to death overnight in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department reported a fatal stabbing that...
Male bank robber dressed as woman sought on Long Island
Commack, NY – The Suffolk County Police Department is searching for a man who dressed...
Hudson County High School official charged for child luring
Harrison, NJ- A team at Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been charged after...
Man shot in head killed at Panamanian Day Parade in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Friday night at the Brooklyn...
Ten struck by NYPD police car during chase with stolen vehicle
NEW YORK, NY – Ten people were injured, including two critically, when a New York...
77-year-old man pepper sprayed at Union Square subway station
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department today reported that a 77-year-old...
13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared...
Shots fired during dispute in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man...
70-year-old New Jersey shoots and kills himself as police respond to burglary call
SECAUCUS, NJ – A 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot...
Man stabbed to death in unprovoked attack on New York City subway train
NEW YORK, NY – A man was stabbed multiple times and killed Thursday night while...
Two shot after gunmen open fire on group near popular Manhattan Restaurant
NEW YORK, NY – Two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of people near the...
Brick Township man charged after uploading images of children on messenger app
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Brick Township man has been arrested and charged, according to...
