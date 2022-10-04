Savannah Police's Operation Total Focus nabs 30 and recovers 5 stolen guns, illegal drugs

Savannah Police concluded Operation Total Focus, a two-day intelligence-led effort that resulted in the arrest of 30 individuals and the seizure of drugs and stolen guns.

The operation ran from Sept. 23 through Sept. 24, and involved SPD in partnership with the Georgia State Patrol. The law enforcement agencies recovered five firearms, all of which were previously reported stolen. They also recovered cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the 30 arrests, 15 individuals were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and nine involved felonies.

24th Homicide of 2022:Detectives say shooting was not random

"By using intelligence-based policing, we are targeting individuals and activities across the city that are resulting in crime issues and overall safety in our communities," Interim SPD Chief Lenny Gunther said.

This sweep marked the third such operation Savannah Police has executed with the Georgia State Patrol since August.

Gunther added that SPD plans to execute more of these operations.

The combined three intelligence-led operations have resulted in 83 arrests, the recovery of five stolen vehicles, 10 firearms total, and a panoply of illegal narcotics.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.