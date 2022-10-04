Leominster business owner Karen Ardinger’s products featured on HSN and QVC

LEOMINSTER — For Karen Ardinger, the last couple of years has been a roller coaster for her new business.

She has been through the COVID-19 pandemic, the supply chain crunch and shipping costs that have quadrupled from $2,000 to between $8,000 and $9,000.

And, to top it off, she has appeared on national television.

At the end of 2019, Ardinger started her own business called Plata Chalkboards, named after her daughter Angie’s favorite stuffed platypus. The Leominster resident offers decorative chalkboards and stencil kits.

Ardinger said she got the idea during an anniversary party in Pennsylvania for her in-laws, Patricia and Leominster City Councilor Thomas Frank Ardinger.

“We rented out a big hall,” she recalled. “We had a great big square dance and we had a photo booth so that everybody could write little messages. We had fun decorations and props, and one of the props was a little chalkboard sign.

“After the party, I came home, and I’ve always loved decorating my house, so I wrote ‘Merry Christmas’ on it and I hung out on my front door,” Ardinger added. “And I absolutely loved it. I loved it so much. But of course, every time it rained it disappeared. And that really got me thinking because I loved coming home to a homemade sign because it wasn’t generic. It was really personal.”

Ardinger came up with a system that uses magnetic stencils for calligraphy and shapes, erasable waterproof paint markers instead of chalk, and a letter guide to keep everything straight. She and her husband Jeff worked with a local attorney to get her system patented in June.

Starting and running a small business have been hard yet rewarding for Ardinger, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated economic challenges.

“The first year we did really well,” she said. “It was when we launched, and I’m a single business owner, so it’s kind of hard to try to cover all of my bases all the time.”

In the summer of 2020, Ardinger heard about "The Big Find," a contest by the parent company of QVC and HSN to feature small businesses on their TV channels and websites. It was a one in 2,400 shot, Ardinger said.

“We knew it was our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get our chalkboard stencil kits in front of the millions of faithful QVC/HSN customers,” she said. “Our first step was to create and submit a two-minute video to showcase our unique products and brand story.”

Ardinger did not have a lot of time to make the video.

“When I finally opened the email and I looked at it, I had four days to make a video,” she said. “It was due at midnight and we submitted it at, like, 11:50.”

Plata Chalkboards was one of 270 companies chosen to pitch their products directly to HSN and QVC.

“That was really nerve wracking getting ready for that,” Ardinger said.

Then, HSN and QVC announced that Plata Chalkboards was one of 90 companies to be featured on TV and their websites. Ardinger appeared on HSN from her Leominster home in March and July of this year.

“HSN does an amazing job at help training you to be ready to be on TV,” Ardinger said, “but there’s always last-minute difficulties. The very first time that we were to go on ... I don’t know what happened between our cameras, but we had no audio. So, they came on and it was, ‘Here’s my big chance that I’ve worked so hard for,’ and we had no audio.”

Her other appearances on HSN programs worked out with no technical difficulties.

“It’s hard to explain the type of adrenaline you get,” Ardinger said. “And when you’ve worked so hard for something and you want to explain it to people and you’re so passionate about something, sometimes it’s difficult to find the words. But I keep training. I’m trying to get better at my public speaking.”

Plata Chalkboards’ best-selling kit is the porch chalkboard, measuring nearly 5 feet tall. And, Ardinger said, a couple of new items are in production including kitchen-sized chalkboards, a sandwich board for restaurants and weddings, and more specialized stencil kits.

For Ardinger, the hardest part of running her small business is the nature of her product.

“All of it is hard, but I guess the hardest part for me has been because you think that you have a super unique product, that it’s going to be easy, but if nobody knows about you, or nobody looking for you, it’s difficult. Putting a chalkboard on your wreath or putting a chalkboard on your front porch isn’t something that people are going to Google and searching for a lot.”

On the other hand, Ardinger said, the best part has been interacting with the people who buy her products.

“I have met the kindest, nicest, most enthusiastic people,” she said. “Through all the hardships, honestly, they keep me going. When I get an email, it makes me want to cry. Sometimes I’ll get phone calls from people and it seriously makes my day. It’s amazing.”

For more information about Plata Chalkboards, visit its website, platachalkboards.com.