WORCESTER — A Texas-based developer is proposing a 220-unit apartment complex off Lincoln Street, according to documents submitted to the Planning Board.

Maple Multi-Family Development LLC, of Dallas, plans to develop a vacant 580,000-square-foot parcel at 3 Oriol Drive.

Oriol Drive is off Lincoln Street, about equidistant between the Lincoln Street/Boylston Street rotary and Lincoln Plaza.

The plans call for two, five-story buildings with a total of 230,000 square feet and 344 parking spaces.

The Planning Board has been requested to take up the application, called the Alexan Worcester, at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Alexan is a brand of Trammell Crow Residential, a Crow Holdings Company, and an Alexan community was scheduled to open in Kingston this summer and is currently leasing, according to its website.

The applicant will also appear before the Zoning Board of Appeals for variances including a variance from minimum parking requirements, according to the application.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Texas developer looking to build 220-unit apartment complex off Lincoln Street