Worcester, MA

Texas developer looking to build 220-unit apartment complex off Lincoln Street

By Cyrus Moulton, Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

WORCESTER — A Texas-based developer is proposing a 220-unit apartment complex off Lincoln Street, according to documents submitted to the Planning Board.

Maple Multi-Family Development LLC, of Dallas, plans to develop a vacant 580,000-square-foot parcel at 3 Oriol Drive.

Oriol Drive is off Lincoln Street, about equidistant between the Lincoln Street/Boylston Street rotary and Lincoln Plaza.

The plans call for two, five-story buildings with a total of 230,000 square feet and 344 parking spaces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pWaPu_0iL9Y4Gr00

The Planning Board has been requested to take up the application, called the Alexan Worcester, at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Alexan is a brand of Trammell Crow Residential, a Crow Holdings Company, and an Alexan community was scheduled to open in Kingston this summer and is currently leasing, according to its website.

The applicant will also appear before the Zoning Board of Appeals for variances including a variance from minimum parking requirements, according to the application.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Texas developer looking to build 220-unit apartment complex off Lincoln Street

thisweekinworcester.com

Hourly Service Returning to Worcester MBTA Commuter Rail

WORCESTER - Hourly service on weekdays is returning to the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail line with the MBTA's new fall/winter schedule starting Oct. 17. Trains that were removed from the schedule to make way for construction related to the Worcester Union Station Improvement project will return. According to Keolis, the MBTA's operating partner for Commuter Rail, construction has progressed to a point where these trains can be restored.
WORCESTER, MA
nhbr.com

Mass General Brigham’s healthcare facility opens in Tuscan Village

Mass General Brigham Integrated Care at Tuscan Village is now open, offering primary care, behavioral health services, imaging and eventually more. A spokesperson for the hospital said ambulatory surgery — to happen in four operating rooms on the top floor — won’t happen until after the new year, but all other services are available. The building’s completion was celebrated with a recent ribbon-cutting attended by hospital, state and local leaders.
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
LUNENBURG, MA
