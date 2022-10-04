Editor's note: How we define an election denier

The term election denier is a loaded one, but the definition isn't always clear.

Which is why it’s important to define it for the purposes of this USA TODAY package detailing candidates running this year we’ve labeled “election deniers.”

The USA TODAY Network focused on seven key states that sent false electors saying Trump won the 2020 election – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In these seven states, a candidate is included as an election denier if they:

Were one of the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying the election results or said they would have if they were in office.

Have publicly said the 2020 election was “rigged,” “stolen,” marred by voter fraud or otherwise illegitimate — and have not recanted their false claim.

Or still publicly question the results of the 2020 election, nearly two years after it has been certified.

The Network came to this definition after interviewing some of the country’s most respected experts of election law: Ben Ginsberg, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defense Network and a longtime Republican election lawyer who represented George W. Bush’s campaign in the 2000 Florida recount; Richard L. Hasen, an author and law professor at UCLA Law School; Adav Noti, senior vice president and legal director of the Campaign Legal Center; and Ian Vandewalker, senior counsel in the Brennan Center’s Elections & Government Program.

Some candidates complicated the decision of whether to include them.

Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia is one. He not only voted against certifying the 2020 results but also signed on to the Texas legal brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the results in four states.

But since then Carter has also repeatedly acknowledged that Joe Biden is the president and said, “I don’t believe there was voter fraud.” Because of that public reversal, Carter is not included as an election denier.

Another candidate in Georgia, Herschel Walker, has not actively campaigned on election denial since launching his bid for Senate. However, he made a number of false claims before running, including tweeting in December 2020 “there is no doubt there is serious election fraud” and urging Trump “to get to the bottom of who stole this election” on Jan. 6, 2021. The Network reached his campaign to see if he wanted to clarify his position and it did not respond. He is included on the list.

Then there is Audrey Trujillo, the nominee for secretary of state in New Mexico. She is included because she says two things at the same time.

She told the Network that “Joe Biden is our president,” but on her social media accounts she’s called the 2020 election a “coup” and aired theories about election rigging. She’s also endorsed by America First SOS Coalition, which promotes secretary of state candidates who question the 2020 results. And earlier this month she attended a conference in Florida featuring speakers falsely claiming the election was stolen from Trump, according to the Associated Press.

In Pennsylvania, Rep. Lloyd Smucker was among the commonwealth’s eight Congressmen who voted against certifying its results. He argued that his vote focused on how the commonwealth carried out the election, not necessarily because of widespread voter fraud. But the Network reached his office three times for this project, twice asking whether he believes Joe Biden was duly elected president. No one responded.

Ignoring multiple opportunities to publicly acknowledge an established fact is itself a statement, especially from an elected official who understands, or should understand, the weight of their words. For that reason, Smucker is labeled an election denier.

Sources included in the main story for this project may have different ways to define an election denier. But the many experts interviewed by USA TODAY agree that denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election poses a threat to American democracy. That's why it's important for the public to know precisely what candidates have said and done as they seek their votes in November, in an election those candidates may not accept.

Dustin Racioppi is the USA TODAY Network's Atlantic Region Government and Politics Editor. He can be reached dracioppi@gannett.com.