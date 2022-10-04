ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ian remnants just 'sitting and spinning' soaking Eastern Shore

By Laura Benedict Sileo, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago

The remnants of Ian will continue to impact the Eastern Shore for a fifth day Tuesday after major coastal flooding along the Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay a day earlier.

The storm was "sitting and spinning in one area" as it was expected to continue to bring rain, flooding and wind possibly into Wednesday, according to the Weather Channel.

Monday brought a Coastal Flood Warning, along with wind and high surf advisories for much of the Delmarva Peninsula. The high surf advisory continues into Tuesday, with rain and winds of 29-31 mph and gusts of up to 41 mph in the National Weather Service forecast. On Chincoteague Island, the Coastal Flood Warning continues into Tuesday evening.

In Worcester County, including Ocean City, there could be large breaking waves of 8-12 feet in the surf zone, along with a high risk of rip currents.

UPDATED FOR WEDNESDAY: Ian leaves minimal damage, but substantial flooding for Eastern Shore

Wednesday will also bring rain and wind of about 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Ian's remnants, which have been stationary, are expected to move out to sea midweek.

Water will be 1-2 feet above ground level in some areas and could bring road closures and other threats due to flooding, which will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays, according to the weather service. It noted tidal levels will slowly recede in the coming days with gradually lower tidal levels expected.

The following inland areas may experience flood levels of 1-2 feet according to Worcester County's news release: Glen Riddle, Keyser Point Road, Rum Point, Isle of Wight, Mystic Harbour, Snug Harbor, South Point, Public Landing, and Figgs Landing.

Due to a combination of winds becoming more north-northwest, tides Monday evening were to be at least 1 to 2 feet lower than forecast. Worcester County warned of moderate to moderate flooding for high tide cycles through Tuesday morning.

On Monday, public schools in Accomack and Northampton county closed ahead of anticipated flooding. Worcester County schools in Maryland opening on a two-hour delay both Monday and Tuesday. Accomack schools had also closed Friday, with Northampton schools going virtual.

The Virginia Department of Health Division of Shellfish Safety issued a precautionary closure on shellfish due to water quality impact from the storm. The areas include parts of the Chesapeake Bay and off the Eastern Shore of Virginia, lower bayside and seaside. The closure includes oysters and clams, but not crabs or finfish.

Parts of Chincoteague Island were under a voluntary evacuation that was lifted late Monday. A local state of emergency had been declared for both Chincoteague and Accomack County. That State of Emergency for Virginia remained in effect.

Sand could be seen covering parts of the Ocean City Boardwalk, with flooding downtown. On Saturday, a loader was rescued from the surf using other equipment in Ocean City, video posted to social media showed. Mats used for moving vehicles over the sand for Oceans Calling were washed into the sea.

At the Delaware beaches, the high surf and high tides, has resulted in erosion at several Rehoboth Beach dune crossings, similar to that experienced during the Mother’s Day storm earlier this year. For public safety, the city closed beach access/dune crossings this afternoon from Surfside Place to Brooklyn Avenue.

Current weather watches and advisories

What's it look like in Ocean City?

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ian remnants just 'sitting and spinning' soaking Eastern Shore

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

