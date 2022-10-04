ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

More than 400 Rhode Islanders live without shelter. These protesters demand help now.

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
PROVIDENCE — With the "Superman Building" as a backdrop and an unsheltered woman surrounded by her belongings just yards away, more than 50 protesters gathered at Burnside Park on Monday to demand that Gov. Dan McKee declare a state of emergency and take more action to provide immediate shelter to Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness.

“It’s your friends. It’s your neighbors. It’s your relatives. These people are not a separate category of human beings. They’re people who need help,” said Eric Hirsch, a Providence College professor who’s spent three decades advocating for people without housing.

Unsheltered in RI

At last count, there were 405 people living without shelter in the state, and that’s not factoring in others who are staying with family and friends, said Hirsch, co-chair of the state’s Homeless Management Information System Steering Committee.

“I think there’s a lot more than that out there.” It could be 500, 600, even 1,000, he said.

The protest came as McKee and state Secretary of Housing Josh Saal participated in the Crossroads Rhode Island’s Celebration of Housing to highlight “record investments in housing.” The event touted $12 million in state and federal money for the development of Crossroads’ Summer Street Apartments in Providence, a 176-apartment complex that will provide current residents of the Crossroads Tower with one-bedroom units that include private bathrooms and full kitchens.

On Friday, McKee and Saal announced $3.5 million in awards to six community organizations to add 231 new shelter beds.

“Our office and the state’s Department of Housing are treating this an utmost top priority by immediately increasing funding to create more than 250 additional shelter beds and, as the release said, that’s the first wave of expansion,” McKee’s spokesman Matt Sheaff said in an email. “We’ve increased funding for services, street outreach and diversion, and we’re working collaboratively with cities and towns to break down existing barriers towards opening shelters.”

'House the unsheltered now'

Hirsch and others said they appreciated that money and McKee’s close involvement, but that organizations still struggle to site shelter beds.

“We really want them to move more quickly to get beds open,” Hirsch said. Advocates have been trying to locate pallet shelters in Rhode Island for two years without success, he said.

Pallet shelters provide temporary, transitional housing with case management for people lacking shelter. By contrast, an 18-cabin pallet village opened in Boston in December.

Monday’s brisk temperatures – a promise of the winter to come – drove the housing issue home for many of the people who marched from Burnside Park to the State House.

“We see more and more of our aging population becoming homeless,” said Jessica Jones, a caseworker from Community Care Alliance in Woonsocket, which has been particularly hard hit by the housing crisis.

How, Jones asked, can an elderly person living on a fixed income of $780 a month afford a $900 a month apartment and food? She told of finding a shelter bed for a 91-year-old woman and another 75-year-old client.

Shelters are always at capacity, with few people giving up a bed, she said.

“People were staying because they didn’t want to die out there,” Jones said of a bitter cold spell last winter.

“My message here is: house the unsheltered now and not pass the buck,” Terri Wright, of Direct Action For Rights And Equality, said in addressing the crowd.

She called on McKee to work with the state’s 39 cities and towns to convert vacant buildings into housing.

“They have suffered enough,” Wright said, noting a spike in drug use and mental illness in the unhoused community due to the trauma of living on the streets. “You have the responsibility and the authority to save them.”

State Sen. Cynthia Mendes and others faulted McKee and other leaders for “luxury deals,” including a plans to save the owner of the "Superman Building" more than $29 million in property taxes over 30 years and build a $124-million soccer stadium in Pawtucket. They lambasted lawmakers for failing to make critical investments in housing stock for decades.

“This is a state of emergency that was caused by the people who run this state,” Mendes said.

'I’m sick of being cold'

As she spoke, a man chimed in “I’m sick of being cold.” He later shouted “There’s no heater in my tent.”

Carrying signs, the group made their way to the State House following DARE’s Brandon Hong as he chanted through a megaphone.

“What do we want? Housing. When do we need it? Now!” “No housing; No peace.” “Josh Saal. Do your job!”

McKee’s Republican challenger, Ashley Kalus, joined the march.

“We have a housing crisis decades in the making,” Kalus said. She vowed to use a portion of the $250 million state lawmakers allocated for housing toward creating short-term emergency shelter and to incentivize cities and towns to ease zoning rules to allow more housing construction.

She criticized the plans for the "Superman Building" and the Pawtucket soccer stadium as “corporate welfare.”

At the State House, Mendes led the group in a sing-in.

“Homelessness is everyone’s problem and should not be ignored,” said Wright, of DARE.

Hong made a promise before everyone dispersed. “Dan McKee better do his job, or we will be back,” Hong said.

