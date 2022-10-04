Read full article on original website
‘It destroys your car’: Mount Vernon residents losing patience waiting for streets to be repaved
People living on Warwick Avenue in Mount Vernon are frustrated with the state of their street, and are demanding answers as to why their road hasn't been fixed when others in the area have.
Orangetown police issue alert for missing juvenile last seen Thursday
Police are asking the public for help finding an 11-year-old boy from Nyack who left his home and never returned.
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey
A Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday’s lottery drawing worth $1 million was bought at a QuickChek in Union. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn. The ticket was purchased at the QuickChek location at 1509 Morris Ave. The winning numbers were: 15, 18, 25,...
Authorities: Man cornered, threatened Amazon delivery driver; asked if he knew neighborhood he was in was racist
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says an Amazon delivery driver was reportedly cornered and asked last month if he knew the neighborhood he was in was racist before being threatened with a gun.
East Ramapo parents take the stand at board meeting over school-provided meals
Parents in East Ramapo took the mic at a school board meeting to say they're outraged over what their kids are being fed in school.
Biden visit draws protests and mixed reactions from residents
News 12's Diane Caruso was outside the IMB campus in Poughkeepsie talking to people about President Joe Biden's trip to the Hudson Valley.
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones' Sandy Hook trial
Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax.
