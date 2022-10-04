Read full article on original website
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Paul Chryst Fired: Students, family friend react to first UW football coach fired since 1989
MADISON, Wis. — The sudden ouster of Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday has left fans divided, with some saying the move was the right one while others say it feels disrespectful. Chryst’s removal marked the program’s first firing since 1989. His 67-21 record gave him...
‘You have to move on’: Leonhard shares how Badgers have addressed shock of Chryst’s firing
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard knows he has a challenge in front of him. Not only is he being charged with turning around a season that has gotten off to a disappointing 2-3 start, but Leonhard acknowledged Tuesday that it will be difficult for players and coaches alike to put aside the emotions of the sudden firing of former head coach Paul Chryst and get ready to play Saturday against Northwestern.
Badgers speak for the first time since the firing of Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio spoke to the media for the first time since Paul Chryst was fired. During the 10-minute interview session, the Badgers used the words “shocked” and “upset” to describe their emotions, while Allen...
Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
Final F-16s from 115th Fighter Wing take off from Truax Field ahead of arrival of F-35s
MADISON, Wis. — The last F-16 fighter jets from the 115th Fighter Wing took off from Truax Field for the final time Wednesday morning as the facility prepares for the arrival of new F-35 jets next year. A ceremony Wednesday morning marked the end of the F-16 era at...
Culver’s to bring back the CurderBurger next week
MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing
MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
Fire damages Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. — Firefighters from numerous Dane County agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant in McFarland Wednesday evening. The fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Burma Road broke out around 5:20 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. The dispatcher had no reports of injuries from the fire.
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor
BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County
UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
As Madison gas prices continue soaring, restaurant increases delivery charge: ‘It’s just left us with no option’
VERONA, Wis. — Less than one month ago, Madison hit its six-month low for an average gallon of gas at $3.29. That was at the tail end of a 14-week downswing in national gas prices that saw average prices nearing $5 per gallon in Wisconsin. Since then, they’ve soared, even more in the Badger State.
Police: No direct security threats to UW Health after tweets targeting gender services
MADISON, Wis. — After an anti-LGBTQ+ twitter account with 1.4 million followers targeted UW Health’s gender services programs last month, Madison police said they launched an investigation that found the posts didn’t lead to direct security threats against the health care system. The “Libs of Tik Tok”...
Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday. The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died. Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near...
Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony
MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
Common Council to interview six people to fill vacant alder seat
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat. The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicks off with introductions from top teams
MADISON, Wis. – The Lake Monona Waterfront Design Challenge kicked off at the Madison Public Library Monday evening with design teams live streaming into the event to introduce themselves and share their unique visions for development of the waterfront. The competition has three design teams — Agency Landscape +...
EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash
SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing 6 at Waukesha parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the Milwaukee man charged with driving into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha nearly a year ago. After two days of jury selection, 16 jurors were picked to hear the case Tuesday evening, online court records show.
Former Madison City Attorney Michael May passes away, mayor’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — Former Madison City Attorney Michael May has passed away, according to the mayor’s office. May was appointed as city attorney by Mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2004 and was reappointed by Mayor Paul Soglin and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway before he retired in May 2020. The mayor’s...
