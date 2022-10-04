ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

x1071.com

‘You have to move on’: Leonhard shares how Badgers have addressed shock of Chryst’s firing

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard knows he has a challenge in front of him. Not only is he being charged with turning around a season that has gotten off to a disappointing 2-3 start, but Leonhard acknowledged Tuesday that it will be difficult for players and coaches alike to put aside the emotions of the sudden firing of former head coach Paul Chryst and get ready to play Saturday against Northwestern.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Badgers speak for the first time since the firing of Paul Chryst

MADISON, Wis. — Wednesday Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Chimere Dike, Keeanu Benton, Nick Herbig, and John Torchio spoke to the media for the first time since Paul Chryst was fired. During the 10-minute interview session, the Badgers used the words “shocked” and “upset” to describe their emotions, while Allen...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors

MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Culver’s to bring back the CurderBurger next week

MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Toney again takes aim at Kaul over DCI agent staffing

MADISON, Wis. — Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney on Wednesday demanded his Democratic opponent release information on staffing levels within the Division of Criminal Investigation, accusing the sitting Attorney General of failing to properly staff the agency. Toney, along with the sheriffs from Dodge and Washington counties, held...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire damages Maple Tree Supper Club in McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. — Firefighters from numerous Dane County agencies responded to a fire at a restaurant in McFarland Wednesday evening. The fire at the Maple Tree Supper Club at the corner of U.S. Highway 51 and Burma Road broke out around 5:20 p.m., a Dane County dispatcher said. The dispatcher had no reports of injuries from the fire.
MCFARLAND, WI
x1071.com

Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor

BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
BARABOO, WI
x1071.com

Update On New Programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County

UW-Platteville Interim Chancellor Dr. Tammy Evetovich will provide updates on recently introduced programs at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County. The event will take place Friday at 1pm in the Rodems Room inside the Umhoefer Administration Building on the UW-Platteville Baraboo-Sauk County campus. Last fall, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County launched a partnership with UW-Stout to offer a new associate’s degree in hospitality and tourism, centered at the Baraboo Sauk County campus. This was followed up, last winter, with the announcement of the opportunity for students to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in management at the Baraboo Sauk County campus – making it the first bachelor’s program to be offered at either of UW-Platteville’s two branch campuses.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Cause of September fire at Madison apartment remains undetermined

MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at a 30-unit apartment building in Madison last month is still unclear, Madison Fire Department officials said Monday. The September 10 fire displaced 36 people, including eight children. One cat died. Fire Department officials said Monday that the fire originated near...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Cottage Grove firefighter laid to rest in farewell ceremony

MADISON, Wis. – Taking care of one of their own was the message behind a farewell ceremony for Cottage Grove firefighter Nathan Walker. Late last month, the 31-year-old Marine Corp Veteran lost his battle with PTSD when took his own life. On Monday a procession of fire trucks, police cars, and ambulances from several departments across the state headed towards a Madison area cemetery in his honor.
COTTAGE GROVE, WI
x1071.com

Common Council to interview six people to fill vacant alder seat

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Common Council will interview six people later this month to fill the vacant District 17 alder seat. The seat was left open after former District 17 alder Gary Halverson’s name appeared on a leaked list of members who had paid to be a part of the far-right group the Oath Keepers. Halverson said he was misled about joining the group and left after just two months. He resigned after he said his home was vandalized and that his family’s safety needed to come first.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack

MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

EB US 12 blocked near Sauk City due to crash

SAUK CITY, Wis. — All lanes of eastbound U.S. Highway 12 just outside Sauk City in Dane County are blocked Tuesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 and State Highway...
SAUK CITY, WI

