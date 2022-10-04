ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Greencastle-Antrim teachers, school board OK four-year contract

Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District overwhelmingly agreed to a new four-year contract Thursday, Oct. 6, and the school board followed suit with a unanimous vote that evening. The board voted 9-0 to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association, the union that represents 193 educators. Everyone...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Let’s dink! Pickleball fundraiser is more than halfway there

Google “pickleball” and these headlines come up:. “Move Over … Everything? Here Comes Major League Pickleball” from the New York Times. “Why pickleball is the hottest up-and-coming sport right now” from ESPN. “LeBron James Could Take Pickleball—Yes, Pickleball—to the Next Level” from Time....
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County seeks input for comprehensive plan

Franklin County has developed significantly over the past 10 years. What will it look like over a decade from now?. County leaders want people who live, work and play in Franklin County to have a say in that, by sharing their visions and goals for the county's future to help officials develop the county's next comprehensive plan, according to a news release. The plan, Imagine Franklin 2035, will identify opportunities for development and preservation, ways to build upon existing assets, and ways to pay for it.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday

2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
GETTYSBURG, PA
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
CARLISLE, PA
FOUND SAFE: State Police locate missing 81-year-old Carlisle man

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 81-year-old Kenneth Krone of Carlisle. According to State Trooper PIO Meagan Frazer, Krone was located in Maryland and has been found safe, according to PSP Carlisle. Krone is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, and...
CARLISLE, PA
Emma Mae Duffey

Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County

WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WellSpan Health: Delivering more than just babies

WellSpan Health is delivering more than just babies, as three of its hospitals are now nationally recognized for expert maternity care. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital have made the list of the best maternity hospitals in America. That’s according to Money, a personal...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

