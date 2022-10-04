Franklin County has developed significantly over the past 10 years. What will it look like over a decade from now?. County leaders want people who live, work and play in Franklin County to have a say in that, by sharing their visions and goals for the county's future to help officials develop the county's next comprehensive plan, according to a news release. The plan, Imagine Franklin 2035, will identify opportunities for development and preservation, ways to build upon existing assets, and ways to pay for it.

