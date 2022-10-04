Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle-Antrim teachers, school board OK four-year contract
Teachers in the Greencastle-Antrim School District overwhelmingly agreed to a new four-year contract Thursday, Oct. 6, and the school board followed suit with a unanimous vote that evening. The board voted 9-0 to approve the collective bargaining agreement with the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association, the union that represents 193 educators. Everyone...
echo-pilot.com
Let’s dink! Pickleball fundraiser is more than halfway there
Google “pickleball” and these headlines come up:. “Move Over … Everything? Here Comes Major League Pickleball” from the New York Times. “Why pickleball is the hottest up-and-coming sport right now” from ESPN. “LeBron James Could Take Pickleball—Yes, Pickleball—to the Next Level” from Time....
Workers ‘kicked, stomped and beat’ turkeys at 7 farms in and around central Pa.: police
Eleven people hired to capture and crate turkeys for Plainville Farms have been charged with abusing the animals at seven locations in six Pennsylvania counties, authorities said. Pennsylvania State Police said the workers “kicked, stomped and beat turkeys” at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. These...
Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow
'I absolutely love to teach, but I hate the job of a teacher,' 14-year veteran who left the profession says. The post Maryland teachers quitting, larger exodus could follow appeared first on Maryland Matters.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County seeks input for comprehensive plan
Franklin County has developed significantly over the past 10 years. What will it look like over a decade from now?. County leaders want people who live, work and play in Franklin County to have a say in that, by sharing their visions and goals for the county's future to help officials develop the county's next comprehensive plan, according to a news release. The plan, Imagine Franklin 2035, will identify opportunities for development and preservation, ways to build upon existing assets, and ways to pay for it.
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg on Saturday
2022 Pick Up Gettysburg is here!! Take pride in Gettysburg and support mental health awareness!. It’s time for Pick up Gettysburg! Honoring Rodney Edmonds life and led by his daughter Miraya. Rodney used to pick up litter around town with his daughter. In 2020, Rodney lost the battle with...
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
abc27.com
What is that pink glow in Carlisle?
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lots of residents in the Carlisle area have been seeing a strange pink glow at nighttime. So what’s going on?. Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation plant located in Cumberland County, removed the covers over their hot pink LED lights (which are used to cultivate medical cannabis) in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
abc27.com
FOUND SAFE: State Police locate missing 81-year-old Carlisle man
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were looking for 81-year-old Kenneth Krone of Carlisle. According to State Trooper PIO Meagan Frazer, Krone was located in Maryland and has been found safe, according to PSP Carlisle. Krone is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 206 pounds, and...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
wfmd.com
Staff Member Hurt In Incident At Jefferson County, WV Elementary School
The School System says no children were harmed. Shenandoah Junction, WV (KM) A staff members at T.A. Lowery Elementary School in Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia was taken to a hospital following an incident at the school on Tuesday. Jefferson County School System officials say the staff member was hurt after...
echo-pilot.com
Emma Mae Duffey
Emma “Mae” Duffey, age 99, of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her two daughter’s at her daughter Judy’s home on Monday, October 3, 2022. Born September 1, 1923, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Daniel H. Bingaman, Sr. and Frances Hartford Bingaman.
Student accused of filming other student in high school bathroom in Leesburg
Editor’s Note — The original story mentioned a sex when referring to the student who was supposed to have been filmed. The copy has been revised without that reference. LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording another student in […]
New inpatient rehabilitation hospital to open in Cumberland County
Upper Allen Township-based Select Medical operates hospitals and clinics in 46 states and Washington D.C., and on Thursday, the company announced that it is opening a new facility close to home. Select Medical said it will partner with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, to open a new freestanding inpatient...
abc27.com
Amity Hall Access to temporary close in Perry County
WATTS TOWNSHIP, PA. (WHTM) — A boating and fishing access point in Perry County will be closing for renovations starting on Oct. 10. Amity Hall Access which gives fishing and boating access to the Juniata River in Watts Township will be temporarily closed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 21.
Clarks Ferry Bridge improvement project is 4 years away but comment time is now
The Clarks Ferry Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in Dauphin County is going to be upgraded in 2026 but the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation wants public comments soon. PennDOT has scheduled an open house 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Susquenita High School in Duncannon, Perry County, for people to...
West Virginia school employee injured by ‘student in crisis,’ flown to hospital
UPDATE with Editor’s Note, Oct. 4, 3:49 p.m. — The information initially provided by Jefferson County Schools said the person who was hurt was a teacher. In a follow-up conversation, Hans Fogle, spokesman for the school district, said the person who was hurt was a school staff member, not a teacher. The story has been […]
WellSpan Health: Delivering more than just babies
WellSpan Health is delivering more than just babies, as three of its hospitals are now nationally recognized for expert maternity care. WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital have made the list of the best maternity hospitals in America. That’s according to Money, a personal...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
