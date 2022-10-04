Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Roundtable marks annual Manufacturing Day
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosted a manufacturing roundtable Friday morning to mark Manufacturing Day. The event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, aimed to showcase manufacturing in the state and highlight the importance of business and education working together to address workforce shortages.
US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor
MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
MADISON, Wis. — Jonny Hoffner hasn’t checked his mailbox in the past year without a knot in his stomach. A basket full of hundreds of documents in his and wife Michelle’s home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
New partnership helps UW student co-op find new home, old building to be demolished
MADISON, Wis. – After months of uncertainty and a constant stream of meetings with real estate companies, private sellers, and property tours, a group of University of Wisconsin-Madison students has found a home. The Zoe Bayliss Co-op’s search for a new home began when leaders at the university announced...
UWP Announces new Undergraduate Degree
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science is now offering a new undergraduate degree in computer engineering. The program launched this fall with several students already declaring this as their major. Previously, computer engineering was only offered as an emphasis under electrical engineering.
Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive
MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled
MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but his dog was.
Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event
MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War II veteran, to start the day.
‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
Participation in Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeship program at highest in more than 20 years, state says
DEFOREST, Wis. — Wisconsin is seeing the highest participation rate in its Registered Apprenticeship program in two decades, with more than 15,000 people taking part, the state’s Department of Workforce Development and Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday. The program combines classroom and on-the-job learning for people in industries...
UW-Madison installs naloxone kits in residence halls
MADISON, Wis. – Residence halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now equipped with life-saving naloxone kits thanks to a partnership between the university and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. This week, University Health Services installed 12 boxes in or near residence halls across campus, each set up with two...
Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard
MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for...
Portage community remembers moments from new Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix series in real life
PORTAGE, Wis. — A new series on Netflix, “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” takes viewers into the life of Milwaukee’s infamous cannibal killer, and concludes with his death in prison. But Sheril Lannoye won’t be among those tuning in. She remembers that day all too well....
MMSD kindergarteners receive free book bundles
MADISON, Wis. — Every kindergartner in the Madison Metropolitan School District will soon receive a special gift to celebrate reading all year long. Over the next couple of weeks, each student will get a small library of their very own books that they can keep and bring home. MMSD received the books through a collaboration with the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Madison Reading Project.
Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident
A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news...
Darrell Brooks removed from court minutes into Waukesha parade trial after several interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom by Judge Jennifer Dorow minutes into his trial after he interrupted her multiple times Thursday morning. Dorow was attempting to get through procedural notes before the jury was called into the courtroom when she made the...
Madison Police Department buys new laser detectors to crack down on speeding
MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department is increasing the use of its speed-measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week thanks to a grant from the city’s Vision Zero initiative. Officers completed a 24-hour cycle of testing on...
