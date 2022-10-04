ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Roundtable marks annual Manufacturing Day

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce hosted a manufacturing roundtable Friday morning to mark Manufacturing Day. The event, held at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, aimed to showcase manufacturing in the state and highlight the importance of business and education working together to address workforce shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

US Ambassador to UN visits Madison, set to receive UW-Madison alumni honor

MADISON, Wis. — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is in Madison to discuss the nation’s efforts to combat global food insecurity. On Friday, she visited the Badger Rock Urban Farm to learn how Wisconsin farmers are strengthening local and regional food systems. “They have...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Wheeler, WI
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
x1071.com

UWP Announces new Undergraduate Degree

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science is now offering a new undergraduate degree in computer engineering. The program launched this fall with several students already declaring this as their major. Previously, computer engineering was only offered as an emphasis under electrical engineering.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Crash on westbound Beltline causes backup near Todd Drive

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on the Beltline is causing delays westbound just past Todd Drive. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the right lane is blocked. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 2:10 p.m. Saturday. More than two vehicles were involved, and it is unclear if anyone was injured.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Missing Monona veteran found safe; Green Alert canceled

MONONA, Wis. — State officials have canceled a Green Alert after a missing veteran from Monona was found safe Thursday afternoon. Authorities started searching for the 32-year-old man last night after he made a phone call around 11 p.m.; Madison police said they were concerned for his welfare. When police went to the man’s home, he was not there but his dog was.
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Veterans service WWII veteran’s furnace in “Heat’s On” event

MCFARLAND, Wi — The 34th Annual “Heat’s On” event took place on Saturday. Each year, Madison Area Mechanical & Sheet Metal Contractors Association (MSC) and Steamfitters Local 601 spend an October day servicing 60 Madison veterans’ furnaces to prepare for the winter. A pair of contractors who are military veterans went to the home of Elmer Henderson, a World War II veteran, to start the day.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badgers#Lions#Rewritten
x1071.com

‘A Round for Rylee’ raises money for Carbone Cancer Center

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Community members came together Friday for the fifth-annual “A Round for Rylee” fundraiser to raise money for the UW-Madison Carbone Cancer Center. The event is named after Rylee Payne, who was diagnosed in September 2017 with neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer, when she was just 11 months old. She died eight months later after a grueling fight.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW-Madison installs naloxone kits in residence halls

MADISON, Wis. – Residence halls at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are now equipped with life-saving naloxone kits thanks to a partnership between the university and Wisconsin Voices for Recovery. This week, University Health Services installed 12 boxes in or near residence halls across campus, each set up with two...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Car crash closes lanes along Midvale Boulevard

MADISON, Wis. — Police on the west side say southbound lanes were blocked following a two vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Southbound lanes between Odana and Herrick Lane were closed as of 6:30 a.m. According to an Sergeant on scene 2 people were transported to the hospital for...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
x1071.com

MMSD kindergarteners receive free book bundles

MADISON, Wis. — Every kindergartner in the Madison Metropolitan School District will soon receive a special gift to celebrate reading all year long. Over the next couple of weeks, each student will get a small library of their very own books that they can keep and bring home. MMSD received the books through a collaboration with the Madison Public Schools Foundation and the Madison Reading Project.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Blanchardville Teen Injured in Accident

A Blanchardville teen was injured in a crash on Wednesday around 6:30 PM. Green County Deputies responded to Adams Township for a report of a single vehicle crash. 17 year old Dillan Van Valkenburg of Blanchardville was traveling on County Highway J when two of his tires went down onto the shoulder. The driver attempted to correct his vehicle but overcorrected, and he overturned the vehicle onto its hood. Both the driver and his passenger had minor injuries. Van Valkenburg was cited for failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Janesville police searching for suspect in attempted Culver’s robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are searching for a man who tried robbing a Culver’s on the city’s west side Thursday night. Authorities said the suspect drove up to the drive-thru window of the Culver’s on Milton Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and handed a note to a worker demanding money. Employees shut the window, and the suspect drove off in an unknown direction.
JANESVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison Police Department increases speed measuring technology

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to combat reckless driving, the Madison Police Department has increased their speed measuring technology. The department received eight new lasers this week from a grant through the city’s Vision Zero initiative, a program designed to improve traffic safety. Officers completed a 24-hour...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Motorcyclist killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A motorcyclist died in a crash on State Highway 59 in eastern Rock County Friday evening, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened shortly before 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of Highway 59 in the town of Lima. In a news...
ROCK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy