Trump news - live: Trump brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’ after only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump DC rally
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats were set to win a German state election Sunday in which the environmentalist Greens and the far-right were expected to make gains as the country faces high inflation and worries about energy supplies this winter, exit polls showed. Some 6.1 million people were eligible to vote for the state legislature in Lower Saxony, which occupies a large swath of northwestern Germany and has strong industry and agriculture. Exit polls for ARD and ZDF television showed the Social Democrats leading with around 33% of the vote, with the main opposition party at national level, the center-right Christian Democrats, polling around 27.5%. That was a lower score for both parties than five years ago. The Greens were projected to take around 14% of the vote and the far-right Alternative for Germany 11-12%.
Katie Hobbs says she won’t be part of ‘spectacle’ of debating Kari Lake
Arizona’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs on Sunday said she will not engage in the “spectacle” that would result from a debate with her GOP opponent with election day just a month away. Hobbs and Lake both appeared on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday....
North Carolina governor pushes to legalize marijuana possession after Biden pardons: 'End this stigma'
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and his attorney general are urging the Republican-controlled state legislature to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.
