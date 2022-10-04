ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

Made in Washington County: Things we make, and used to make, in and around Hagerstown

By Mike Lewis, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago

Honey bottles shaped like teddy bears, thread for clothes, wicks for candles, diesel engines for semi-tractors and roofing materials for big buildings.

Those are a few of the goods that could wear a "Made in Washington County" label.

Come to think of it, we could make the labels, too.

With the help of the Washington County Department of Business Development, a few of the companies and the Herald-Mail archives, we've compiled a few highlights of Washington County manufacturers, past and present.

This is far from a comprehensive database or an All-Star roster. But we hope it will spark a few ideas and memories. You can help us by adding to the list. Email us at news@herald-mail.com .

What's made today in Washington County?

Hub Labels

Hub Labels operates a 110,000-square-foot facility at 18223 Shawley Drive north of Hagerstown. The 90 employees produce pressure-sensitive and linerless labels. You might have seen their work on various products at the grocery store, for example. It was the first printing operation in Maryland to have a state-certified apprenticeship program. It's been recognized with a Pace Setter award through Maryland’s Healthiest Businesses program. And it's one of a few Maryland businesses that holds a SHARP certification for employee safety and health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFwzN_0iL9VKqN00

IKO Industries

IKO Industries makes roofing membranes and insulation boards for the flat roofs you see on commercial and industrial buildings. The company is based in Toronto, Canada. It's main U.S. office is in Wilmington, Del. The 460,000-square-foot building at 160 IKO Way off Western Maryland Parkway is the company's re-entry into the U.S. commercial roofing market. It's also the first of its kind to make TPO (that stands for "thermoplastic polyolefin," in case you're wondering) in the company's North American operations. As of this writing, 40 people work there. But that could expand to about 100 when the plant is operating at full capacity.

Volvo Powertrain

As of earlier this year, Volvo Group employed about 1,700 people at its Hagerstown powertrain facility at 13403 Volvo Way north of Hagerstown. The plant develops and manufactures heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and axles for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Prevost coaches, and Volvo Buses. So you have probably passed, or been passed by, the plant's products on Interstate 70 or Interstate 81. Just last year, the company launched an expansion of its vehicle lab at the Washington County complex. The Volvo Group, based in Sweden, makes trucks and heavy equipment. It is separate from the company that makes Volvo cars.

Other manufacturers

The list of current manufacturers is a long one. But here are a few more highlights:

Parker Plastics at 105 Enterprise Lane makes a variety of stock and custom bottles, including those cute teddy-bear shaped bottles that hold honey.

• You might find Fil-Tec's products in everything from shoes to shirts to candles. The technical fiber company in Smithsburg makes threads, wicks and filtration products.

• Ring Container Technologies at 16522 Hunters Green Parkway makes the kinds of plastic containers you might pick up at a grocery or convenience store. The company, based in Oakland, Tenn., bills itself as "one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America."

Holcim Cement produced here has been used for the reflecting pool at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., runways at Dulles airport, and the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. In 2016, the company, part of LafargeHolcim, finished a $96 million improvement project to the facility at 1260 Security Road.

What used to be made in Washington County?

Southern Shoe

At one point in the 1930s, Southern Shoe employed 660 people at its factory at 22 N. Mulberry St., and they produced about 10,000 pairs of shoes a day, according to Herald-Mail archives. The factory started in the 1920s, but the building was vacant by 1979. The three-story, U-shaped building has been renovated into Mulberry Lofts and houses Hagerstown Children's School, businesses and offices.

Moller Organs

The Moller Organ Co. building in Hagerstown was once home to the world’s largest and most widely known organ manufacturer, according to a history of the company. The original part of the North Prospect Street structure dates to 1895, and it was expanded during the following decades. Through the years, thousands of people worked there. Pipe organs made by the company found homes in churches from West Point, N.Y., to Pasadena, Calif. The factory closed in the early 1990s.

Pope, Crawford and Dagmar Motorcars

During the first few decades of the 1900s, the Pope Tribune, as well as Crawford and Dagmar automobiles and some taxi cabs, were built in Hagerstown . In 1924, Ruth Malcolmson of Philadelphia was crowed Miss America and presented with a specially designed Dagmar car . She came to Hagerstown to attend the local fair and be the guest at a banquet at the Dagmar Hotel at Antietam Street and Summit Avenue. The car company was owned by M.P. Moller — yes, of Moller Organ fame. The Dagmar Hotel and car were named for his daughter.

Anything else that used to be made in Washington County?

From what could be a long list of others, here are four more:

• Before automobiles, there was pedal power. Pope and Crawford bicycles were made in Hagerstown in the late 1800s and early 1900s. And in July 1889, Hagerstown and Washington County hosted a League of American Wheelmen (now League of American Bicyclists) National Rally. According to a history on coachbuilt.com , Robert S. and George Crawford, the two Hagerstown brothers who had done well manufacturing bicycles, sold their company and used the proceeds to start the car business. They convinced Moller to join them, and Moller later bought out the other investors.

• There's a reason the newest part of Hagerstown's Cultural Trail is called Hatter's Plaza. It's a nod to the memory of the Updegraff family business, which made gloves and hats . The Updegraffs operated out of a building that once sat at 43-47 W. Washington St. — now the home of Hatter's Plaza — and a four-story structure at 49-53 W. Washington St. On the east wall of that building is a legible but faded sign advertising the Updegraff firm as "clothiers, hatters, and furnishers."

• Fairchild Aircraft once employed thousands, and the company ranked as the largest employer in Washington County. The company produced many types of aircraft, and some examples are now in the hands of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum. The military still uses the Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II, known as the "Warthog." The company shut down local operations in the 1980s.

• Hagerstown was once the headquarters of The Pangborn Corp. , founded in 1904 by Thomas W. Pangborn, who developed sandblasting using compressed air and sand to clean metals. At its peak, the company employed more than 1,000 people at the Hagerstown facility, which had 17 buildings over two parcels. After several changes in ownership, the company shut down the plant in 2000 and relocated its corporate headquarters to Georgia in 2007.

Mike Lewis covers business, the economy and other issues. Follow Mike on Twitter: @MiLewis.

Correction: This article was updated at 8:37 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, to correct the spelling of Fil-Tec.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Made in Washington County: Things we make, and used to make, in and around Hagerstown

Comments / 3

Related
WTOP

Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
MARYLAND STATE
lbmjournal.com

Hood Distribution now carrying Chelsea’s Everlast siding in Maryland

OAKMONT, Pa. — Chelsea Building Products is expanding its network of distributors to now include Hood Distribution’s newly-opened Hagerstown, Maryland, location for the distribution of its Everlast advanced composite siding. Hood is a wholesale specialty building products distributor with 14 locations in the eastern U.S. and one southwestern...
OAKMONT, PA
DC News Now

Maryland prepares for more evictions as rental aid runs low

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Tens of thousands of people have received emergency rental assistance since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The state got more than 480 million in federal funds. Groups like the Washington county community action council have used more […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Business
City
Smithsburg, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Washington County, MD
Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
City
Oakland, MD
County
Washington County, MD
City
Pasadena, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Business
State
Georgia State
Hagerstown, MD
Government
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week in Hagerstown, MD

Every Thursday , Macaroni KID Hagerstown shares five things to do with your kids in Hagerstown, Md over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Hagerstown's picks for the five things to do in the Hagerstown with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!. Featuring scarecrow...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
Travel Maven

This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood

Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volvo Cars#Automobile#Business Industry#Linus Business#News Herald Mail Com#Hub Labels Hub Labels#Shawley Drive
storereporter.com

Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WHSV

Arrest made in 2017 attempted bombing at Cedar Creek Battlefield re-enactment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In front of the U.S. District Courthouse in Harrisonburg, Virginia, United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will be joined by law enforcement officials from the FBI, Virginia State Police, and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to announce the arrest of an individual for the 2017 attempted bombing at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Daily Energy Insider

Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland

Planning stages began at Potomac Edison this week for a new high-voltage transmission substation at Quantum Loophole’s data center campus in Frederick, Maryland, to support the first phase of its development. The campus, known as ... Read More » The post Potomac Edison plots new high-voltage substation for Quantum Frederick data center campus in Maryland appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
WAMU

‘We need to fight for our rights’: Why voting matters to these members of Maryland’s immigrant community

Midterm elections are just around the corner, and voters in Maryland will decide on a new governor, a referendum on cannabis legalization, and a number of races throughout the state. In Prince George’s County, 24% of the population was born outside of the U.S., and the number is even higher, 33%, in Montgomery County. Some immigrants say now is the time for their voices to be heard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Woman Sues After Giving Birth on Jail Cell Floor

A Maryland woman says her cries for help were not only ignored but mocked when she was forced to have her baby on the floor of a jail cell. Jazmin Valentine filed a lawsuit against those she accuses of denying her care. Her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter is healthy, but the way...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police

Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
TYSONS, VA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Loys Station Park – Rocky Ridge, MD

Loys Station Park is located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The park is approximately 4 miles east of Thurmont, which is north of Frederick, Maryland. The park features an historic covered bridge, a walking trail, pavilion, and playground. There is a large parking lot located close to the picnic pavilion and playground.
ROCKY RIDGE, MD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy