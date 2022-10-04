Read full article on original website
Phys.org
How we tracked one small seabird species' remarkable flight into a typhoon
In 2018, 49,000 people in Japan were ordered to evacuate their homes as the strongest typhoon in 25 years, Typhoon Jebi, was on course to make landfall. Among those heading for shelter were my colleague Ken Yoda, professor of behavior and evolution, and his team, who were doing their annual field season studying a type of seabird called streaked shearwaters.
Phys.org
'Astonishing': Global demand for exotic pets is driving a massive trade in unprotected wildlife
Global demand for exotic pets is increasing, a trend partly caused by social media and a shift from physical pet stores to online marketplaces. The United States is one of the biggest markets for the wildlife trade. And our new research has identified an astonishing number of unregulated wild-caught animals being brought into the U.S.—at a rate 11 times greater than animals regulated and protected under the relevant global convention.
Phys.org
The wild weather of La Niña could wipe out vast stretches of Australia's beaches and sand dunes
Australians along the east cost are bracing for yet another round of heavy rainfall this weekend, after a band of stormy weather soaked most of the continent this week. The Bureau of Meteorology has alerted southern inland Queensland, eastern New South Wales, Victoria and northern Tasmania to ongoing flood risks, as the rain falls on already flooded or saturated catchments.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
After years of waiting, rare turtles have bred 41 hatchlings at the San Diego Zoo
In a first for North America, an endangered species of turtles has bred at the San Diego Zoo. Over the summer, staff at the zoo welcomed 41 hatchlings from the Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle species, which is native to South Asia. It makes the zoo the first accredited organization in North America to hatch and raise the species.
Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami
When a city-size asteroid slammed into Earth 66 million years ago, it wiped out the dinosaurs -- and sent a monster tsunami rippling around the planet, according to new research.
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
Phys.org
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
2% of the world's rarest zebras wiped out in Kenya's relentless drought
Animal carcasses rotting on the ground -- including giraffes and livestock -- have become a common sight in northern Kenya, where unprecedented dry spells are chipping away at already depleted food and water resources.
Largest asteroid ever to hit Earth was twice as big as the rock that killed off the dinosaurs
New research suggests that the asteroid responsible for forming Earth's largest impact crater was even bigger than researchers had previously estimated.
Phys.org
195 ways to help California's painted ladies: New food sources offer hope for imperiled butterflies
By documenting hundreds of new nectar plants for painted ladies, scientists have renewed hope these charismatic butterflies may prove resilient to climate change. Every spring, swarms of the colorful butterflies can be spotted in Southern California as they make their way from western Mexico to the Pacific Northwest to breed. Some years, the number of migrating butterflies is in the millions.
Thousands of salmon found dead as Canada drought dries out river
Tens of thousands of dead wild salmon scattered along a creek bed are the latest casualty of a drought that has gripped the province of British Columbia for more than a month and left communities bracing for more devastation. In a video clip posted to social media, the carcasses of...
Footage of Extremely Rare Whale With Two Dorsal Fins Poses Mystery
Marine biologist Vadim Pavlov told Newsweek that he has not seen this before. "This case has one clear distinction," he said.
Phys.org
Are sponge cities a solution to growing urban flooding problems?
So-called sponge cities use green roofs, rain gardens, wetlands, and other nature-based measures to absorb, retain, and purify excessive stormwater. A perspective published in WIREs Water discusses the potential of such initiatives to address flooding, and lists key components required for success. The authors note that the national Sponge City...
Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by Ian
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Will Peratino and his partner Lauren Stepp would not leave their Pine Island compound, even as authorities pleaded with residents to abandon their homes because of damaged roads, including a collapsed bridge that prevented deliveries of food, gas and other life-sustaining supplies. But the couple could not leave without their two lemurs and flock of birds — 275 parrots, including some of the world’s rarest. So a rescue mission — dubbed “Operation Noah’s Ark” — was launched Tuesday to catch, cage and ferry the birds off the island, as a condition to persuade Peratino and Stepp to leave the island. “We would not abandon them. I would never leave them. Never,” said Stepp, as volunteers worked on collecting the flock from dozens of coops at the Malama Manu Sanctuary. “If they cannot be fed or watered, they will die. And I can’t live with that.”
Phys.org
COVID and the cost of living crisis are set to collide this winter—the fallout will be greatest for the most vulnerable
The cost of living crisis is affecting people around the world. Although it's been building for some time, the fact that this crisis comes hot on the heels of an ongoing pandemic only makes matters worse. It's not surprising, though still worth highlighting, that the cost of living crisis won't...
Gizmodo
The Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs Spawned a Monster Tsunami
A team modeling the aftermath of the asteroid impact that doomed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago say that the collision also created a global tsunami that devastated coastlines from North America to New Zealand. The researchers studied ancient sediments from over 100 sites around the world, to see how...
Phys.org
Juno gets highest-resolution close-up of Jupiter's moon Europa
Observations from the spacecraft's pass of the moon provided the first close-up in over two decades of this ocean world, resulting in remarkable imagery and unique science. The highest-resolution photo NASA's Juno mission has ever taken of a specific portion of Jupiter's moon Europa reveals a detailed view of a puzzling region of the moon's heavily fractured icy crust.
Phys.org
How the rejected Chilean constitution would have protected glaciers
Chilean voters went to the polls on September 4 and rejected a sweeping new constitution that would have significantly expanded Indigenous, environmental, and social rights. Among the innovative provisions included in the document were a set of articles that sought to protect glaciers and forbid mining in glacial environments. Some 7.88 million people voted against the text in contrast to 4.86 million voting in favor.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
