Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars on Brown Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a serious crash on Brown Street in western Rochester on Wednesday night. Parts of that street near West Main Street were closed following the accident. Rochester police said they got the call for a pedestrian hit. Ambulance crews and firefighters on scene tried to save the victim’s life. He died at the hospital.
Driver at large after injuring pedestrian in hit and run near Clifford Ave. in Rochester
Authorities say the striking vehicle was traveling eastbound on Clifford Avenue at the time of the crash and fled the scene prior to police arrival.
iheart.com
Man in Critical Condition Following A Shooting on Rochester's West Side
A man is in critical condition following a shooting at a home on Rochester's west side. It happened last night while the man was in a locked house on Austin Street, near Otis Street. Police say it appears the house was supposed to be vacant, and the shot -- or...
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for driver after hit-and-run on Clifford Ave that injured a man
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run on Clifford Avenue that injured a 41-year-old man. Rochester police responded just after 2 a.m. and found the injured man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. An RPD investigation...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Multiple roads closed on Wednesday night after accident on city’s west side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating what appears to be a potentially fatal crash. Part of Brown Street near West Main is closed Wednesday night. There are actually two cars there. Our photographer saw an ambulance rush from the scene. We’re standing by for any updates on injuries. We’ll...
WHEC TV-10
Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup
GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Searching For Driver Who Hit a Pedestrian on Lake Ave
A man in his 50s is clinging to life after police say he was hit by at least two northbound vehicles while crossing Lake Avenue, on foot. It happened around 8 last night in the Edgerton neighborhood. Police say traffic had a green light, and the first vehicle that hit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car crashes into ambulance in Webster Lowe’s parking lot
WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot. According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical […]
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Man shot inside house on Austin Street used for marijuana sales
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man is in the hospital after he was shot on Thursday night inside a home used for selling marijuana. Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to the house on Austin Street near Lyell Ave after reports of a man shot. Police described the man’s gunshot wound as “significantly life-altering” and he is in stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHEC TV-10
Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
Police: Convicted felon discharged gun at House of Mercy parking lot, train station
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Rivera is set to be sentenced on January 6, 2023.
nyspnews.com
Lockport woman arrested for DWI
On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Suspect charged in June shooting on N. Clinton Ave. in Rochester
Davis was charged with assault, as well as second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
WIVB
Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot
UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
17-year-old from Buffalo found guilty of murder in connection to shooting
The shooting occurred in March 2021 in Buffalo, 20-year-old Trenten Jacob Sink of Lockport was killed.
Comments / 0