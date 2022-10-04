ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pedestrian dies after getting hit by two cars on Brown Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A person is dead after a serious crash on Brown Street in western Rochester on Wednesday night. Parts of that street near West Main Street were closed following the accident. Rochester police said they got the call for a pedestrian hit. Ambulance crews and firefighters on scene tried to save the victim’s life. He died at the hospital.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rollover crash on I-390 in Gates caused Thursday morning backup

GATES, N.Y. — If you were on I-390 in Gates on Thursday morning, you probably noticed a huge backup near Lyell Avenue. Gates police say a car rolled over in traffic sometime before 9 a.m. Luckily, no one was trapped and there were no major injuries. All lanes are now opened back up to traffic.
GATES, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo-area woman found shot to death in car; police search for suspect

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Police say the murder of a Buffalo-area woman could have been prevented. According to Buffalo Police Department investigators, Keaira Bennefield was found shot to death in a car Wednesday in the area of Shawnee and Richlawn avenues in the city. The main suspect, according to police, is Keaira's husband.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Car crashes into ambulance in Webster Lowe’s parking lot

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second wave of first responders was called to Five Mile Line Road Wednesday, when a car crashed into an ambulance in the Lowe’s parking lot. According to Webster police, the ambulance responded to a medical call at the location Wednesday afternoon. The driver of another vehicle had an unrelated medical […]
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city just after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found him on Emerson Street but believe he was shot somewhere else. They say the boy was shot in the lower body and taken to Strong Hospital. He is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Man shot inside house on Austin Street used for marijuana sales

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said a man is in the hospital after he was shot on Thursday night inside a home used for selling marijuana. Officers responded at around 10 a.m. to the house on Austin Street near Lyell Ave after reports of a man shot. Police described the man’s gunshot wound as “significantly life-altering” and he is in stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man charged with June shooting at North Clinton Ave parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old man was charged with a shooting on North Clinton Avenue on June 29 that wounded a city resident. Byron Davis Jr. is facing assault and weapons charges. Rochester Police Department investigators found Davis on Wednesday when they learned he was in Livingston County Jail on unrelated charges.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Crews respond to fire at abandoned home on Ketchum Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at an abandoned house in the city on Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the home on Ketchum Street. We’re told the fire started in the basement. No word yet on what caused it. We’ve reached out to fire officials for an...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Lockport woman arrested for DWI

On October 2, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Angelina C. Albert., 46, of Lockport, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on Transit Road and Wolcott Road in the town of Clarence. During the interview, Albert was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Albert had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Clarence, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Albert was released with appearance tickets for the town of Clarence court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
WIVB

Cheektowaga mother shot, killed on Shawnee Avenue identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman shot and killed on Shawnee Avenue Wednesday morning has been identified as Keaira Hudson. Hudson was killed while sitting inside her vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Richlawn Avenue and Shawnee Avenue, according to Buffalo Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

How you can donate to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from being shot

UPDATE: A GoFundMe page was created to help 3-year-old Marlo Joseph recover from his gunshot wound. So far, the fund has raised more than $1,500. Marlo was shot in the head on North Clinton Avenue on September 28 while sitting in a car. He is recovering at a local children’s hospital. The page for the fund says that Marlo “…has proven to be #marlostrong! We want to support Marlo and his family, enabling them to stay by his side throughout his road to recovery. Please consider supporting our miracle, Marlo!”
ROCHESTER, NY

