ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Winning lottery ticket sold in Hagerstown is claimed

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIzzo_0iL9VEY100

A Washington County man got to celebrate his birthday and winning $50,000 through the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 game in the same week.

The unidentified man claimed the winning numbers drawn the evening of Sept. 18, the same week he would be celebrating his birthday, according to a Maryland Lottery release.

The Lottery gives winners the option whether to release their names.

The winner told the Lottery he likes playing the Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 games and does so almost every day for the midday and evening drawings. He was out on Sunday, Sept. 18, when he remembered to play the midday drawings and stopped to play some lottery games at the 7-Star Mini Mart at 200 W. Franklin St. in Hagerstown.

Among the numbers he played were 6, 1, 2, 4 and 3 for $1 straight in the Pick 5.

More Lottery news: Big claims, big cash: Who’s watching the lottery?

The Washington County man learned he'd won while on Facetime with his brother later that day, according to the Lottery.

The 50-year-old is the father of two sons and is a shipping supervisor who buys and sells cars, the Lottery release states.

He told the Lottery he plans to share some of his winnings with his mother and brother, and "might put some money down on a rental property."

The mini mart will receive a $500 bonus for selling a winning Pick 5 ticket worth $50,000.

In the Pick 5 game, players can select the numbers they wish to play by filling out a playslip, or they can choose Quick Pick and the lottery terminal will randomly select the numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire

He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
County
Washington County, MD
Washington County, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
State
Washington State
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Unclaimed $25,000 ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Sunoco

A $25,000 “Pick 5” lottery ticket was sold on September 27 at the Sunoco Gas Station at 6907 New Hampshire Avenue in Takoma Park. The ticket remains unclaimed as of today, October 3. According to the Maryland Lottery, “Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.”
TAKOMA PARK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#The Lottery#The Maryland Lottery#Facetime#Quick Pick
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3

A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Overturned dump truck closes MD-108 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — An overturned dump truck closed both directions of Maryland Route 108 (Laytonsville Road) between Hawkins Creamery Road and Rocky Road are closed Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident may lead to extended closures in the area, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Man Killed In Vehicle Crash In Hagerstown

His motorcycle collided with a car. Hagerstown, Md (KM) Hagerstown Police continue to investigate a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon which killed a motorcyclist. At around 3:18 PM, officers and fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to the intersection of the Dual Highway and Edgewood Drive for a motor vehicle crash. They learned that a motorcycle and a Honda sedan collided at the intersection.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WTOP

Biden’s visit spotlights increasingly hot Trone-Parrott congressional race in Md.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. During his visit to a Volvo truck plant in Hagerstown on Friday, President Biden is expected to spotlight the steps Democrats have taken to shore up the economy. His trip to Maryland — his second in six weeks — will also draw attention to the most competitive congressional race in the state, the battle between incumbent Rep. David Trone (D) and Del. Neil Parrott (R).
MARYLAND STATE
lbmjournal.com

Hood Distribution now carrying Chelsea’s Everlast siding in Maryland

OAKMONT, Pa. — Chelsea Building Products is expanding its network of distributors to now include Hood Distribution’s newly-opened Hagerstown, Maryland, location for the distribution of its Everlast advanced composite siding. Hood is a wholesale specialty building products distributor with 14 locations in the eastern U.S. and one southwestern...
OAKMONT, PA
foxbaltimore.com

Pedestrian killed in Fredrick County crash identified

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Frederick County Police Department identified the victim killed in a pedestrian-involved crash, Friday. According to police, just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the scene of a multiple vehicle crash involving two pedestrians near Hillcrest Drive in Frederick City. A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Loys Station Park – Rocky Ridge, MD

Loys Station Park is located at 13506 Old Frederick Road in Rocky Ridge, Maryland. The park is approximately 4 miles east of Thurmont, which is north of Frederick, Maryland. The park features an historic covered bridge, a walking trail, pavilion, and playground. There is a large parking lot located close to the picnic pavilion and playground.
ROCKY RIDGE, MD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy