This Stunning New Jersey Town Has Been Named The Prettiest In The State
New Jersey is loaded with quaint, charming, and pretty towns. We are lucky that way. But only one town can be the prettiest of them all. From the amazing small towns inland to the quaint beach towns of the Jersey Shore, there is no shortage of pretty towns in the Garden State.
NJ Appears One Time on List of 150 Best Places to Live in the U.S.
A new report is out that ranks the top 150 places to live in America and the great Garden State didn't do too well. (Said with New Jersey attitude: "Good. We don't like you, either. And get out of the left lane.") U.S. News & World Report has released its...
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers
Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
Our State’s Trendiest, Must-Have Coffee Is In Hoboken, New Jersey
It is fun to try new things. Especially new things that you can eat and drink! If you are like me and you are super-curious then you'll love what the trendiest coffee house in New Jersey is serving up!. Where is the hottest and trendiest coffee house in New Jersey?...
Hey South Jersey! Show Us Your Horrifying Halloween Decorations
As we've been driving around South Jersey, we've noticed that people take Halloween seriously. Some front lawns look like full-on haunted houses and we love it!. No more waiting until the Christmas season to break out the larger-than-life decorations, Halloween is taking over as the holiday for insane decorations. Whether...
This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey
Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
The Most Massive Pumpkin In America Breaks Records
Fall is a favorite for a reason, we've got football back, our coziest sweaters, and the best candles ever. I love the family-fun that comes along with pumpkin picking at your local pumpkin patch. However, there are some pumpkins that I guarantee you won't be able to pick or even lift off the ground.
The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2022
As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. The weather throughout this summer season was very hot, but also very dry. At least the daily threat of summertime thunderstorms was almost non-existent. We found plenty of warm, summery weather and refreshing water to offer an escape. Of course, every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is extraordinarily special. Hopefully you have lots of summer memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead.
Survey Says: New Jersey Likes Its Hot Dogs Dirty
When it comes to having a hot dog, a lot of the United States likes to load one up with condiments and other goopy toppings. Is New Jersey one of them?. There seem to be rankings for anything and everything these days, so why should hot dog preferences be any different?
Did You Know These Famous Scary Movies Have Interesting New Jersey Connections?
See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies. I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.
5 Creepiest Names Of Bugs Actually Found In New Jersey
The summer of spotted lanternflies finally came to an end in New Jersey. They were annoying and gross, but their name didn't evoke fear in our residents. That is not true for all New Jersey insects. There are some insects native to New Jersey that have names that will send...
New Jersey Cities Named The Snobbiest In Our State
We all feel it when someone is sizing us up. They scan you with their eyes to decide what they think of you, making snap judgments that will compartmentalize your social status based on superficial data like your clothes, outfit, or the car you drive. It doesn’t only happen in L.A, it happens right here in Jersey too. We did a survey to find out the snobbiest towns in New Jersey, did your town make the list?
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
The Best Indian Restaurant In New Jersey Is In Freehold
The weekend is approaching so you better make your reservation asap. I did some research because I wanted to highlight a restaurant that is gaining such buzz that it is quickly becoming the must-eat destination in New Jersey. What place is everyone talking about? It is not in NYC, it is right in our own backyard.
New Jersey, If You’re Not Grilling Your Burger With An Ice Cube, You’re Doing It Wrong
This is for the year-round griller. We are a strong breed, aren't we? Food is just better on a grill and as far as I'm concerned, it is what winter coats are made for. So there is still time to use this epic burger hack. It is weird, but I've used it and it changes the game.
You Can Now DoorDash Booze Right To Your House In New Jersey
It is now officially legal to get your booze brought right to your door in New Jersey!. This makes perfect sense to me. You can’t drink and drive if you are drinking at home. You know as well as I do there are times when the party kicks off and you run out of mommy’s grape juice. So instead of getting behind the wheel a few glasses in, your cocktails can come to you with a simple tap of your iPhone.
How Much Will Your Thanksgiving Dinner Cost In New Jersey In 2022?
Prepare your wallets because the most expensive time of the year is coming up and fast. From October to the end of December, we are all in celebration mode: Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Hanukah, Kwanza, Holiday Parties, Holiday Happy Hours, Christmas and New Year's. With record-high inflation...
Someone in NJ Just Won $1 Million Playing Mega Millions
If you have ever stopped to dream about what you would do if you won $1 million, those dreams just came true for one person in New Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket that matched all five white balls for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State and that little slip of paper is worth a million bucks.
Why New Jersey Singles May Want To Rethink Dating Apps
*Warning - sensitive and disturbing content is in this post*. I am as single as they come right now. No suitors, no flirtations, no hanky or panky; not even a hookup buddy in sight!. As a result, a lot of people have suggested to me that I should "sign up...
