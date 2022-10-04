ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ragweed to Ruin Fall in New Jersey for Allergy Sufferers

Attention allergy sufferers: It's time to stock up on boxes of tissues. Ragweed pollen levels in New Jersey are supposed to be nasty the next couple months. Watery eyes, stuffy nose, sneezing, congestion. It's likely on the horizon for you the rest of October and November if you're sensitive to ragweed.
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

