Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO