Apple Valley, MN

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
camdennews.org

Mythical creatures of Minnesota

This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Good Times Park in Eagan

When the weather makes it hard to play outside, whether that be cold, heat, or precipitation, it’s time to find another indoor park! Good Times Park is the largest indoor playground in Minnesota and is a great destination for family fun and fitness. About Good Times Park in Eagan:
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months

MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
EDINA, MN
thriftyminnesota.com

Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington

The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage

RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
RICHFIELD, MN
steeledodgenews.com

A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED

There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple

EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

