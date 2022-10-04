Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
You Can Sleep In A Castle On A River In Minnesota...For A Price!
Minnesota has some amazing scenery all around the state. But this ROYAL property just northeast of Minneapolis looks incredible!. TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!. This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house...
thriftyminnesota.com
Good Times Park in Eagan
When the weather makes it hard to play outside, whether that be cold, heat, or precipitation, it’s time to find another indoor park! Good Times Park is the largest indoor playground in Minnesota and is a great destination for family fun and fitness. About Good Times Park in Eagan:
Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe Truck Coming to Minnesota October 8th
Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory...
Attention Parents: CoCoMelon LIVE Is Coming To Minnesota In November!
If you have kids between the ages of two and ten, odds are you are VERY familiar with the CoCoMelon cartoon. Founded as a YouTube show in 2006, the program now boasts over 139 billion views around the world and is the second-most subscribed channel in the world. Well the...
Tips for getting your house ready for the cold winter months
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures drop this weekend, it's a good time to think about what you need to do to get your home ready for winter. You probably know to turn off your outdoor water, but it's also a good idea to check your hoses. Empty them out and make sure there's no water inside, which could freeze, expand, and crack the hose.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
fox9.com
Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
thriftyminnesota.com
Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington
The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
Car critters: As cold approaches, rodents are seeking out vehicles for warmth and storage
RICHFIELD, Minn. – As temperatures fall, critters are looking for spaces to keep warm or store their food for winter.In Richfield, Jill Ruiz is used to seeing walnuts scattered in her yard. She has a large, old walnut tree that produces many nuts that fall during autumn."Apparently the red squirrels like the walnuts," Ruiz said.On Tuesday morning, Ruiz went to get a routine oil change. Her mechanic discovered quite a surprise inside her hood – about 100 walnuts."They just kept on coming and I was digging down further and further, and just found a ton of stuff in there," she...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
steeledodgenews.com
A RECOVERY NO ONE EXPECTED
There is a long list of people who didn’t expect Tyler Maas-Schlie to survive the head-on crash he was involved in last November in Dodge County. First, emergency responders didn’t think Maas-Schlie would live. Then came the doctors at Mayo Clinic. And rounding out that list were family and friends.
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
Former KARE 11 anchor Pat Miles opens up about loss, planning for own mortality in new book
MINNEAPOLIS — Even at 72 years old, Pat Miles' golf swing is as smooth as butter. “It's always been a place where I can go and get away from the world,” said Pat Miles, Hall of Fame broadcaster and former KARE 11 anchor. The golf course is her...
Three people killed from overdoses in less than 24 hours in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Three people died from drug overdoses in Minneapolis in the span of less than a day, according to the city. Each of the deaths, which happened throughout the day Thursday, were separate incidents, the city said. On average, emergency responders are called to eight overdose incidents each day.
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
