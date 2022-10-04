ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 5 Pickups: Replacements for Javonte Williams & Cordarrelle Patterson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoFO5_0iL9SKfK00

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down the news coming out of NFL Week 4, including Javonte Williams’ season-ending knee injury and Cordarrelle Patterson going on IR, before discussing potential waiver wire claims that fantasy managers could make to fill the holes on their roster.

02:50 NEWS / Javonte Williams out for season (knee injury)

13:05 NEWS / Jonathan Taylor might play on TNF vs. Broncos

14:50 NEWS / Cordarrelle Patterson placed on Injured-Reserve

18:25 NEWS / Treylon Burks has turf toe injury

20:33 NEWS / Tua Tagovailoa out vs. NYJ (concussion)

21:35 NEWS / Sam Darnold is “not close” to returning to Panthers

25:00 Chiefs 41, Buccaneers 31

33:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - RB

40:00 Fantasy advice is situational

42:45 Waiver Wire Pickups - WR

52:41 Waiver Wire Pickups - QB & TE

57:50 Getting in early

59:50 Drops

62:50 Hold on loosely

66:35 Treviso Babes League update

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts

The Guardian

NFL round-up: Brady ends Bucs’ skid as Bills overwhelm Steelers

Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers end a two-game losing streak with victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2).
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins down to 7th-round rookie Skylar Thompson at QB with Teddy Bridgewater, Tua Tagovailoa sidelined

The Miami Dolphins are down to third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson against the New York Jets. Backup Teddy Bridgewater sustained an elbow injury and was being evaluated for a head injury following a hit on Miami's opening drive on Sunday. He was evaluated in the sideline medical tent, then left the game, and the Dolphins initially listed him as questionable to return.
NFL
NFL Week 5 late game tracker: Dallas Cowboys pay visit to defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams

There's only three games in the NFL Week 5 late window, but each one offers intrigue. The Dallas Cowboys visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in a marquee matchup, while the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. Back East, Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers.
DALLAS, TX
To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
GREEN BAY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

