Mckinney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine

Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Panera Bread location in Frisco offers soups, sandwiches, salads

A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened in September. (Courtesy Panera Bread) A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened Sept. 14, Team Member Cartio Houston said. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, according to its website. Panera Bread also has a location on Main Street in Frisco. 469-850-2013. www.panerabread.com.
FRISCO, TX
Plano, TX
ntdaily.com

McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square

Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
DENTON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s

The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
FORT WORTH, TX
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Where to eat, drink, shop and stay at the Historic Stockyards in Fort Worth

A trip to Fort Worth would not be complete without a trip to the Stockyards. In the Stockyards, guests can experience the unique western feel of Texas. In the 19th century, many drovers came through Fort Worth as they were moving cattle. According to the Stockyard’s website, in the 1870’s “Fort Worth had become a major center for the buying and shipping of livestock, thanks to the Texas & Pacific Railroad.” The website details how the Fort Worth stockyards became a prominent livestock trading center, and they mention that in the Great Depression it was the largest livestock trading center in the country. Read the full history here.
FORT WORTH, TX
101.5 KNUE

Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction

One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
RED OAK, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX

