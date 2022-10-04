Read full article on original website
R&J's Bar and Grill offers lively entertainment, Chicago-style menu items in Grapevine
Owners Jose Garcia, left, and Ryan Gamill are the namesakes of R&J's Bar and Grill. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Ryan Gamill and Jose Garcia met on Grapevine Lake about seven years ago and quickly became close friends. With Gamill’s experience in construction and Garcia’s background in restaurant operations, the friends said they always spoke of opening a restaurant or bar together.
Dallas Observer
With New Kitchen, Alexandre's Serves Chick-full-gAy Sandwich on Sundays Only
At long last, one of Cedar Springs’ most eclectic watering holes serves food. Built out of an old doughnut shop next door, Alexandre’s new kitchen is serving up bar bites and plates just as lush as its cocktails. At the helm in the kitchen are executive chef Sharina...
407 BBQ owner turns love of barbecue into career
Bryan McLarty opened 407 BBQ in February 2019. (Sara Rodia/ Community Impact) Bryan McLarty has worked in the barbecue business since he was 10 years old. This started the long road that led to him opening 407 BBQ in Argyle in 2019. 407 BBQ serves meals priced by the plate...
New Panera Bread location in Frisco offers soups, sandwiches, salads
A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened in September. (Courtesy Panera Bread) A new Panera Bread located at 3975 Preston Road in Frisco opened Sept. 14, Team Member Cartio Houston said. The restaurant’s menu includes a variety of soups, salads, sandwiches and pizza, according to its website. Panera Bread also has a location on Main Street in Frisco. 469-850-2013. www.panerabread.com.
ntdaily.com
McBride Music and Pawn closes after 54 years on Denton Square
Their final day of business was Sept. 30 following a two-day liquidation sale. All remaining loans were transferred to All State Pawn at 1116 Woodrow Lane. COVID-19 has taken a major toll on small businesses. The pandemic created financial difficulties for the pawn shop, which led to its closure, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The McBride announcement follows the closure of another “Denton legend” McNeill’s Appliance, which ceased operations on Sept. 3.
Dallas Observer
Chef Paul Liebrandt Joins Local Chefs at Attalie in Support of Genesis Women's Shelter
Attalie at The Exchange in downtown Dallas is hosting two dinners with guest chef Paul Liebrandt, Misti Norris and Josh Harmon. All proceeds from these two dinners will go to Genesis Women's Shelter, a local safe place for women and children who are victims of domestic violence. Chef Paul Liebrandt...
Things to know about Tacos & Tequila Festival set for November in Fort Worth
Can you think of a better time than combining, tacos, tequila, and rap music? We didn't think so, so get ready for the Tacos & Tequila Festival in Fort Worth!
checkoutdfw.com
These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco
Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Tim Love’s New Concert Venue Is Opening In Fort Worth — Your First Look at Tannahill’s
The bluesy rock band Arc Angels will take to Tannahill's Fort Worth stage on opening night. Fort Worth Chef Tim Love is known for his string of restaurant and catering successes. Love even added hotelier to his resume with the opening of Hotel Otto last year. That’s a container hotel situated near the levy behind Love’s Gemelle Restaurant. Now, Love’s new live music venue called Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is set to open this Friday, October 7th in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Where can you find the best gourmet cookies around North Texas?
The temperatures are slowly but surely cooling down, and that means baked goods will see a rise in sales and desire during the fall months heading into winter. Is there anything better than a gourmet cookie?
Hungry for hot dogs? This Dallas restaurant serves the best hot dog in the entire state of Texas, report says
When it comes to a good sausage there are several types to choose from, andouille, bratwurst, chorizo, and so on and so forth; but everyone's favorite, at least in America, is the hot dog.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
travelawaits.com
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
spectrumlocalnews.com
The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival has arrived. Here's how to enjoy
DENTON, Texas — The 42nd Annual Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, showcasing local talent and family-friendly events has finally arrived. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. on Friday Oct. 7 at Denton’s Quakertown Park and Facilities. The festival spans three days, and offers music and fun for...
checkoutdfw.com
Where to eat, drink, shop and stay at the Historic Stockyards in Fort Worth
A trip to Fort Worth would not be complete without a trip to the Stockyards. In the Stockyards, guests can experience the unique western feel of Texas. In the 19th century, many drovers came through Fort Worth as they were moving cattle. According to the Stockyard’s website, in the 1870’s “Fort Worth had become a major center for the buying and shipping of livestock, thanks to the Texas & Pacific Railroad.” The website details how the Fort Worth stockyards became a prominent livestock trading center, and they mention that in the Great Depression it was the largest livestock trading center in the country. Read the full history here.
Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas is More Than a Ghost Attraction
One activity that many in East Texas will be doing this month is going to a haunted house. Whether its the jump scares or walking through a pitch black room or being chased by a chainsaw wielding clown they are always a lot of fun. What makes a haunted house attraction even better is if the attraction itself is really haunted. That's the case for Reindeer Manor Halloween Park in Red Oak, Texas just south of Dallas. Let's learn the grisly story behind this property.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
Iconic Texas Renaissance Festival kicks off 48th season in October
A Texas staple is making a comeback this weekend.
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
