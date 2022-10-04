Read full article on original website
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
See Inside a Massive $15 Million Dollar Missouri Horse Ranch
If I had horses (or I was a horse), this is the kind of place I would daydream about. It's a massive $15 million dollar horse ranch that's located in Missouri and it has every luxury you could possibly imagine. This is the Double Down Ranch in Cassville, Missouri as...
Good Gourd – Illinois Man Sets Record with 1,760 Pound Pumpkin
You might think you've seen some big pumpkins, but I guarantee you've never seen one as big as this one. A man in Wheaton, Illinois just blew away a record with his 1,760 pound pumpkin. ABC 7 out of Chicago shared the story of Joe Adkins who just broke the...
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
The Internet’s #1 Best Place You Can Live in Missouri for 2022
Would you trust the internet to advise you on the best place to live? If you answer yes, there is one community you should call home in Missouri for 2022. After I share some facts, let's see if you're compelled to fill up the moving truck. I must confess that...
Willy Wonka? – A Missouri Woman Just Caught a Rare Golden Crappie
There are fish stories and then there are FISH STORIES. This is that second one. A Missouri woman just caught a rare golden crappie. There's no word if she won a ticket to a chocolate factory or not though. The Missouri Department of Conservation just shared this neato golden fish...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
See a Missouri Ghost Town Off Route 66 That’s Frozen in Time
If you look hard enough, you can still see remnants of America from decades past. One ghost town in Missouri nearly disappeared, but thanks to one man it's now been returned to look like it's been frozen in time off of famous Route 66. This little slice of Americana in...
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
A website claims they found the ‘Coolest’ Brewery in Missouri
There are dozens of great breweries in the Show-Me State, and one website set out the goal to find the "coolest" brewery in all of Missouri. Not only did they choose a big-time brewery, but one that has one of my favorite beers of all time. According to the travel...
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
A city in Illinois ranks #1 for Mental Wellness
Taking care of your mental health and your mental wellness is more important than ever before. Your mental wellness can be greatly affected by where you live and your surroundings. That's why it is exciting to see that the number 1 city in the US for mental wellness is right here in the Land of Lincoln.
Garth Fans Furious After Traffic Makes Ozarks Concert a Nightmare
The new concert venue in the Missouri Ozarks was supposed to be a dream come true. For many that tried to attend the Garth Brooks concerts at Thunder Ridge over the past few days, it's been the opposite. Crowds and traffic reportedly caused many to miss the shows entirely. To...
Have You Tried These Legendary Foods Invented in Illinois?
Let's face it, Illinois has got a bad rap on a lot of things, but there is something to love about Illinois. The food that was created in the state. I had no idea when I moved here from the east coast what a horseshoe or a Chicago-Style hot dog was. And what the heck is a deep-dish pizza? However, I soon found out what all these delicious meals were and why they were so popular in Illinois. It's because they were all created in the state.
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois
Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Look Inside A 1912 Illinois Mansion So Big It Has An Elevator
I like to torture myself and look at million-dollar houses (mansions) that I will never be able to afford. This one located in Winnetka, Illinois is one of the grandest homes I've ever viewed. This house sits right on the lake and looks more like a resort than a home....
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
The Largest and Oldest Flea Market in Missouri is a Short Drive
Going to garage sales and finding treasures is always fun, but there is something about a flea market that is special. One of the largest and oldest flea markets is a short drive from the Tri-States. Welcome to the Rutledge Flea Market, one of the bests that I have been...
Illinois Woman Finds Son She Put Up for Adoption 26 Years Ago
A woman in Illinois made the decision 26 years ago that she would put her newborn son up for adoption. Now, after years of searching, she and her biological son are reunited thanks to a Facebook post. Jen Middlebrooks was interviewed by WMBD News in a just-shared video on YouTube....
