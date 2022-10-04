With Penn State heading into the final days of its off week and once again into game preparation with Michigan on the horizon, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin and various staff members will hit the recruiting trail with the hopes and dreams of securing the eventual verbal commitments of various future Penn State players. Speaking of hopes and dreams, Franklin himself is likely traveling across the Keystone State in the coming days thinking about his 5-0 squad and what could be. A coach is never satisfied, but if he could snap his fingers and have five bye week wishes granted, these might be a few he’d have in mind.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO