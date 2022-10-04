Read full article on original website
State College
Renaissance Faire planned for Oct. 9
BOALSBURG — The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum in Boalsburg will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Oct. 9. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
State College
Old Gregg School provides many different opportunities
SPRING MILLS — At the joining of Penns Creek and Sinking Creek in the small town of Spring Mills sits what has become the hub of the Gregg Township community. Once it was a school — in fact, the one my mother graduated from in 1941. I attended it as a fifth grader. Later, as a high school student, I had wrestling practice there.
State College
Boal Mansion Museum to Hold Boalsburg Renaissance Faire
The Columbus Chapel and Boal Mansion Museum will host the Boalsburg Renaissance Faire on Sunday. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 163 Boal Estate Drive, Boalsburg. The Boalsburg Renaissance Faire includes a wide range of arts and crafts vendors and demonstrations; sword-fighting, dueling, archery and axe-throwing demonstrations; a bounce house and petting zoos, including unicorns; carriage rides; live music and dance performances; crafts, games and wandering minstrels; and special museum tours of the Boal Mansion Armory and the Columbus Chapel.
State College
Arboretum at Penn State to Host Annual Pumpkin Festival
UNIVERSITY PARK — A pumpkin-carving contest and lighted jack-o’-lantern display will highlight The Arboretum at Penn State’s annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday and Saturday. Festivities will take place in the Arboretum’s H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens, at the corner of Bigler Road and East Park Avenue on the...
State College
Fez Records Opens with a Purpose in Bellefonte
Michael Fester had always dreamed of opening his own record shop. However, it wasn’t until he moved from across the country to central Pennsylvania that he found the perfect opportunity. Fester, the owner of Fez Records in Bellefonte, opened his shop to the public on Oct. 1. The independent...
State College
Kepler pool may open summer 2023
BELLEFONTE — Through a lot of hard work, Kepler Pool is close to being saved. The Nittany Valley Joint Recreation Authority has a goal of having the pool open for at least part of the next summer swim season after being closed for two years. State grants and donations...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
State College
Shentel Looking to Compete with Comcast in State College Market
A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.
State College
Mobility and Connectivity Plan Looks to Future of Transportation Network in State College
State College has begun work on a comprehensive plan for the future of the transportation network in the borough. The Next Generation Connectivity and Mobility Plan will assess existing conditions and develop goals and projects for everything from bicycling to walking to public transit to vehicle traffic, State College Sustainability Officer Jasmine Fields said during Monday night’s borough council meeting.
State College
Construction of 10-Floor Patient Tower at Mount Nittany Medical Center to Begin in 2023
Mount Nittany Health’s Board of Directors has approved plans for a 10-floor, 300,000-square-foot addition to the medical center in College Township, the Centre County-based health system announced on Thursday. The $350 million “state-of-the-art” tower will have 168 private patient rooms, outpatient services, amenities for hospital staff and patients and...
State College
Assistant DA retires after more than 30 years of service
BELLEFONTE — After more than three decades of “loyal and dedicated service to Centre County,” Assistant District Attorney Mark Smith has retired, said District Attorney Bernie Cantorna in a statement announcing Smith’s retirement. His departure opened the door for Megan A. Mc-Goron to step into the...
State College
PennDOT Sets Schedule for Upcoming Public Meetings on State College Area Connector Study
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finalized the schedule for two upcoming public meetings on the on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. Open house meetings will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20...
State College
Patton Twp. considers zoning changes for redevelopment
STATE COLLEGE — The owners of Toftrees Golf Resort have requested two zoning regulation changes to accommodate a planned major redevelopment that would significantly upgrade the 50-year-old property in Patton Township. Bob Poole, managing member of resort owner State College Friends, told the Patton Township Board of Supervisors that...
State College
Improvement Project Moving Forward for Two State College Neighborhood Parks
Two neighborhood “pocket parks” in State College are getting some much needed improvements. Nittany Village Park on Old Boalsburg Road and South Hills Park on Aikens Place will see several upgrades after borough council, as part of its consent agenda on Monday night, awarded a $170,371.55 contract to John Claar Excavating of Woodward for the renovation projects.
State College
Penn State Football: James Franklin’s Bye Week Wish List
With Penn State heading into the final days of its off week and once again into game preparation with Michigan on the horizon, Nittany Lion head coach James Franklin and various staff members will hit the recruiting trail with the hopes and dreams of securing the eventual verbal commitments of various future Penn State players. Speaking of hopes and dreams, Franklin himself is likely traveling across the Keystone State in the coming days thinking about his 5-0 squad and what could be. A coach is never satisfied, but if he could snap his fingers and have five bye week wishes granted, these might be a few he’d have in mind.
State College
Penn State Football: How the Nittany Lions’ Future and Already Defeated Opponents Are Doing This Season
Sitting at 5-0 on the year with plenty of football left to play, the bye week means no time like the present to check in with future and past opponents to see how Penn State’s resume and strength of schedule is unfolding as the year rolls along. The Ones...
State College
Penn State Football: The Good and the Bad of the Nittany Lions’ 5-0 Start
Penn State enters the bye week at 5-0 with just a little bit of everything under the belt between wins on the road, wins against Big Ten teams and wins against the likes of Auburn. It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Nittany Lions are set for the toughest portion of the schedule in the coming weeks which will lead to little need for guess-work when it comes to figuring out what this Penn State team is or isn’t.
State College
Penn State Men’s Hockey: Ready to Go, Nittany Lions Hopeful for Bounce-Back Season
If you take things all the way back to the 2019-20 season, it has been a long few years for Penn State men’s hockey. Things were more normal then, the Nittany Lions set to host an NCAA Regional in Allentown, a not-so-darkhorse favorite to make the Frozen Four with an outside chance a real national title dreams.
