invezz.com

Bad news is good news for the stock market

Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Buy Goldman Sachs stock now for a 45% return: Analyst

KBW analyst says Goldman Sachs stock could climb to $429 a share. Jim Lebenthal agrees with the bullish call on CNBC Halftime Report. Shares of the Wall Street bank are currently down 25% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has been in a downtrend over the past two months...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)

Eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

WM Technology, Inc.’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change in the past 10 years. Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Here is why Tesla shares tanked 9%

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped 9% on Monday after the electric automaker announced that it delivered fewer than anticipated cars in Q3 because of logistic challenges as the slowing economic growth outlook raised demand concerns. Tesla made record deliveries but missed expectations. The company came short of market expectations...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Levi’s stock is down 10% on Friday: should you buy?

Levi's reported mixed Q3 but lowered guidance for the full year. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Levi's stock. Shares of the clothing company are down roughly 40% for the year. Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) is down nearly 10% on Friday even though the clothing company...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Crypto in everyday life including travel documentation and visas

Cryptocurrencies are now being used in everyday life. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly being used in the travel industry. The travel documentation and Visas sector has a long way to go when it comes to crypto acceptance. The global financial crisis in the past year or so has resulted in a spike...
MARKETS
invezz.com

Pro: buy energy stocks as they’re holding a key trend line

Carter Worth makes a bull case for "XLE" - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The energy ETF is currently trading more than 10% below its year-to-date high. Worth Charting CEO likes Cheniere Energy Inc in terms of individual stock pick. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is...
STOCKS
invezz.com

FTX partners with Visa to launch its debit cards in 40 countries

FTX already launched its debit card in the United States. The Visa-powered FTX debit cards are mainly targeted at the Latin American, Asian, and European markets. Visa currently has over 70 crypto partnerships despite the current bear market. The cryptocurrency exchange FTX has announced its partnership with Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)...
CREDITS & LOANS

