ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Preview and Picks: Can Iowa make it nine wins in a row over Illinois?

Can Iowa extend its winning streak over Illinois to nine and get its season back on track?. The Hawkeyes come into this contest with a 3-2 record and are 1-1 in Big Ten play. On the other hand, Illinois is 4-1 and is coming off an impressive road victory at Wisconsin last week. The Illini's lone loss this year was to Indiana in Bloomington, though Illinois also has a strong road win over Virginia.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College Football News and Hawkeyes Wire offer predictions for Hawkeyes versus Illini matchup

Saturday night sees the Iowa Hawkeyes hitting the road to take on upstart Big Ten West opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini. The matchup, which looked rather mundane preseason, has morphed into a bit of a turning point for each team in Week 6. Iowa is 3-2 overall with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The Illini are 4-1 with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The two are in the thick of things in the Big Ten West and this one could give the winner an early leg up in chasing that crown. Iowa, while they may not outwardly say it, will be playing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy