Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Illinois Football
Hawkeyes Heading to Champaign for Primetime Meeting with Illini
Penn State defensive end will be unavailable for ‘22 season; James Franklin talks ball security, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature the latest from coach James Franklin, including an update on the availability of Smith Vilbert and how the coaching staff is addressing ball-security issues that popped up against Northwestern. Vilbert has yet to play in Penn State’s five games this season, and...
VIP: Illini have primetime recruiting opportunity vs. Iowa
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois hasn’t been armed with as much on-field recruiting ammo as it does now since a 6-0 start to the 2011 season. Sure, Illinois sold hope.
Preview and Picks: Can Iowa make it nine wins in a row over Illinois?
Can Iowa extend its winning streak over Illinois to nine and get its season back on track?. The Hawkeyes come into this contest with a 3-2 record and are 1-1 in Big Ten play. On the other hand, Illinois is 4-1 and is coming off an impressive road victory at Wisconsin last week. The Illini's lone loss this year was to Indiana in Bloomington, though Illinois also has a strong road win over Virginia.
Fran McCaffery has a promise for fans as Iowa basketball prepares for 2022 season
Fran McCaffery’s team is coming off of 26-10 record last season. He’s promising a better defensive team this season per 247Sports’ David Eickholt. Iowa was towards the bottom of the B1G in points allowed on defense last season. The Hawkeyes allowed the 13th-most points per game in the B1G with 71.2 in 2021.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
College Football News and Hawkeyes Wire offer predictions for Hawkeyes versus Illini matchup
Saturday night sees the Iowa Hawkeyes hitting the road to take on upstart Big Ten West opponent, the Illinois Fighting Illini. The matchup, which looked rather mundane preseason, has morphed into a bit of a turning point for each team in Week 6. Iowa is 3-2 overall with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The Illini are 4-1 with a 1-1 Big Ten record. The two are in the thick of things in the Big Ten West and this one could give the winner an early leg up in chasing that crown. Iowa, while they may not outwardly say it, will be playing...
Kennett RB Julian Sparacino wins fan vote as Pa. high school football player of the week
Wins and losses are important, but often high school football is just about how you play the game and how the community comes together around that. Take Kennett running back Julian Sparacnio and his performance last week for example. The Blue Demons are 3-3, and they lost to Interboro, 35-24,...
Intriguing in-state 2023 DL Micheal Garner visiting Illini: 'I have always been a big fan'
Illinois was one of the first FBS programs to contact Micheal Garner, an intriguing 6-foot-7, 235-pound defensive lineman out of Bloom High School in Chicago Heights.
