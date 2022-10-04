ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Terebellum, Global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy Solutions Company Announces Partnership with NeurosolvTherapeutics

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Terebellum, the Ireland and UK-based subsidiary of AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company and a member of the AscellaHealth Family of Companies, today announced a contractual partnership with NeurosolvTherapeutics, bringing its full suite of capabilities to support the launch of Perineline™, a new patented two-part therapy for spinal cord injuries developed by NeurosolvTherapeutics that has now attained EMA Orphan Designation and is expected to revolutionize the therapeutic treatment and resulting end patient outcomes from spinal cord injuries. Terebellum’s services include strategic guidance in the pre-commercialization stage, market access expertise, and supply chain logistics including distribution and fulfillment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005343/en/

Craig Caceci, executive vice president and managing director, Terebellum, says, “Our dedicated team of highly experienced market access professionals look forward to working closely with NeursolvTherapeutics in a successful product launch that establishes optimal pricing and ensures seamless product access for patients with spinal cord injuries. This is an exciting time to be introducing a game-changing therapeutic treatment.”

NeursolvTherapeutics selected Terebellum based upon its comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, including strategic insights for early-stage products, deep bench market access expertise throughout Europe and the United States, supply chain logistics and exclusive distribution and fulfilment services.

Aidan Lynch, chairman and chief executive officer, NeursolvTherapeutics, says, “We are excited to work with Terebellum to bring Perineline™ to market globally, to allow us to proliferate and enable ethically controlled patient access under spinal cord trauma consultants. The many years of pioneering and trailblazing research developed by our Founders Ros Lynch and Aidan Lynch and Scientific Chair Dr. Jessica Kwok are bringing seismic change to the prospects for recovery of spinal cord injury patients. Terebellum’s consultative business model and collaborative approach enables us to take advantage of their thorough expertise and knowledge which are critical to the launch planning and commercialization of Perineline™. At every step of the way, we know that we can rely upon Terebellum for key strategic insights throughout the implementation process.”

About Terebellum

Terebellum is an Ireland and UK based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, market access expertise, supply chain logistics, and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, targeted to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum’s leadership team has the deep bench expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully. Visit www.terebellumltd.com

About The AscellaHealth Family of Companies

The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, comprised of AscellaHealth and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, is a global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving specialty and rare disease patients, payers, life sciences manufacturers and providers with solutions addressing the unmet needs in this dynamic marketplace. A unique patient-first mission and dedication to improved medication access and outcomes are woven throughout integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About NeurosolvTherapeutics

NeurosolvTherapeutics is a Belfast, Northern Ireland and Baltimore, USA based ethical business which has developed and patented Perineline™ a two-part, non-surgical, therapy to resolve spinal cord injury based upon Neural Signaling Interventions and direct treatment of the Glial scar. The Glial scar is left in the spinal cord after injury, blocking the neural signals to the body. Perineline™ two-part treatment allows signals to travel through the treated zone thereby allowing function to return to the body and patient. Visit www.neurosolvtherapeutics.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005343/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

Marketing:

Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

AscellaHealth Family of Companies

darcey.mcdermott@ascellahealth.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE SOFTWARE OTHER HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT VENTURE CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS BIOTECHNOLOGY FINANCE HEALTH CONSULTING

SOURCE: Terebellum

PUB: 10/04/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/04/2022 05:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

BAE Systems receives $383 million services contract for Bradleys and Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005598/en/ BAE Systems has received a five-year, $383 million contract from the U.S. Army to perform technical and sustainment support services for its fleet of Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M993 Multiple Launch Rocket System carriers. (Credit: BAE Systems)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

iAIRE Launches Patented Solar HVAC, Disrupting the Market with Cost Savings, Energy Efficiency

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Despite a large majority of Americans supporting solar technology, accessing high-quality, energy-saving resources remains out of reach for many consumers. iAIRE, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized solutions for cleaner air and reduced energy costs, is looking to change solar access with the launch of its patented Solar HVAC for homes and businesses across all industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005764/en/ iAIRE Solar HVAC (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center Utilizes Aetrex Technology for Department of Defense Footwear Initiative

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort & wellness footwear, today announced the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Soldier Center’s (DEVCOM SC) rental of the brand’s Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner for use in their investigation of the need for – and potential impact of – combat and safety footwear designed for women, specifically. This is a cross-service effort between DEVCOM SC, the Navy Exchange Service Command’s Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility (NCTRF) and Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) to make design and fit improvements for combat and safety footwear for U.S. female Warfighters. After the rental period was over, NCTRF purchased an Albert 2 Pro 3D scanner and used it for the last test location. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005033/en/ Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro. (Photo: Business Wire)
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Momentum Commercial Realty Acquires 66.7 Acres in Downtown Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005414/en/ Momentum Commercial Realty, Inc recently purchased 66.7 acres of land at the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 67 and W. Main Street in downtown Midlothian for future development. (Photo: Business Wire)
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy