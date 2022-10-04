Terebellum, Global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy Solutions Company Announces Partnership with NeurosolvTherapeutics

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Terebellum, the Ireland and UK-based subsidiary of AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions company and a member of the AscellaHealth Family of Companies, today announced a contractual partnership with NeurosolvTherapeutics, bringing its full suite of capabilities to support the launch of Perineline™, a new patented two-part therapy for spinal cord injuries developed by NeurosolvTherapeutics that has now attained EMA Orphan Designation and is expected to revolutionize the therapeutic treatment and resulting end patient outcomes from spinal cord injuries. Terebellum’s services include strategic guidance in the pre-commercialization stage, market access expertise, and supply chain logistics including distribution and fulfillment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005343/en/

Craig Caceci, executive vice president and managing director, Terebellum, says, “Our dedicated team of highly experienced market access professionals look forward to working closely with NeursolvTherapeutics in a successful product launch that establishes optimal pricing and ensures seamless product access for patients with spinal cord injuries. This is an exciting time to be introducing a game-changing therapeutic treatment.”

NeursolvTherapeutics selected Terebellum based upon its comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, including strategic insights for early-stage products, deep bench market access expertise throughout Europe and the United States, supply chain logistics and exclusive distribution and fulfilment services.

Aidan Lynch, chairman and chief executive officer, NeursolvTherapeutics, says, “We are excited to work with Terebellum to bring Perineline™ to market globally, to allow us to proliferate and enable ethically controlled patient access under spinal cord trauma consultants. The many years of pioneering and trailblazing research developed by our Founders Ros Lynch and Aidan Lynch and Scientific Chair Dr. Jessica Kwok are bringing seismic change to the prospects for recovery of spinal cord injury patients. Terebellum’s consultative business model and collaborative approach enables us to take advantage of their thorough expertise and knowledge which are critical to the launch planning and commercialization of Perineline™. At every step of the way, we know that we can rely upon Terebellum for key strategic insights throughout the implementation process.”

About Terebellum

Terebellum is an Ireland and UK based subsidiary of AscellaHealth representing our global footprint throughout Europe. Our premier group purchasing services, market access expertise, supply chain logistics, and unique pharmaceutical financial solutions, targeted to Life Sciences partners and other industry stakeholders ensure optimal cost savings and enhanced clinical outcomes. Terebellum’s leadership team has the deep bench expertise needed to provide a consultative approach for branded specialty products to be brought to market successfully. Visit www.terebellumltd.com

About The AscellaHealth Family of Companies

The AscellaHealth Family of Companies, comprised of AscellaHealth and subsidiaries Optime Care and Terebellum, is a global Healthcare and Specialty Pharmacy solutions organization serving specialty and rare disease patients, payers, life sciences manufacturers and providers with solutions addressing the unmet needs in this dynamic marketplace. A unique patient-first mission and dedication to improved medication access and outcomes are woven throughout integrated end-to-end solutions that span the entire pharmaceutical lifecycle and beyond. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About NeurosolvTherapeutics

NeurosolvTherapeutics is a Belfast, Northern Ireland and Baltimore, USA based ethical business which has developed and patented Perineline™ a two-part, non-surgical, therapy to resolve spinal cord injury based upon Neural Signaling Interventions and direct treatment of the Glial scar. The Glial scar is left in the spinal cord after injury, blocking the neural signals to the body. Perineline™ two-part treatment allows signals to travel through the treated zone thereby allowing function to return to the body and patient. Visit www.neurosolvtherapeutics.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005343/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Nicole Dufour

CPR Communications

ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54

Marketing:

Darcey McDermott, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

AscellaHealth Family of Companies

darcey.mcdermott@ascellahealth.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANAGED CARE SOFTWARE OTHER HEALTH PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT VENTURE CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY DATA ANALYTICS BIOTECHNOLOGY FINANCE HEALTH CONSULTING

SOURCE: Terebellum

PUB: 10/04/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/04/2022 05:03 AM