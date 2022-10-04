ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Chief Expands to the United Kingdom

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42sNMX_0iL9PG6D00

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

Chief, the most powerful network of women executives, today announced its expansion to the United Kingdom. Following significant demand from senior women executives in the U.K., this international expansion will strengthen the power and influence of Chief’s community by enabling even more connections, global perspectives, and shared insights across its network of nearly 20,000 members who range from C-level executives to Managing Directors and Vice Presidents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005217/en/

Chief co-founders, CEO Carolyn Childers and Chief Brand Officer Lindsay Kaplan (Photo: Business Wire)

Founded in 2019 with a mission to change the face of leadership, Chief is now a $1.1 billion unicorn with senior executive members who collectively manage $750 billion of the economy. Today, 77% of Fortune 100 companies have Chief Members and the waitlist for membership is more than 60,000 women. Chief has members from over 8,500 organizations including Google, Unilever, Nike, Disney, Amazon, Cartier, Burberry, Netflix, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Toyota, and GSK.

Membership to Chief includes access to its private, vetted network where women share ideas, insights, and build meaningful connections with a network of peers. Chief’s signature offering is Core, a curated peer group that meets monthly with an experienced executive coach. Chief Members are also invited to exclusive conversations with icons such as Amal Clooney, Indra Nooyi, Arianna Huffington, Michelle Obama, Diane von Furstenberg, Gloria Steinem, Sara Blakely, and Mindy Kaling, as well as workshops with renowned academics on topics influencing decisions among today’s business leaders.

“We are thrilled to expand Chief into one of the most influential business markets in the world and in response to significant demand from U.K. women executives,” said Carolyn Childers, Co-Founder and CEO, Chief. “We’re building a multifaceted support system for women who have reached senior leadership positions, want to go even further in their career, and help pave the way for those who will follow. Recognizing that many of today’s business leaders need and value global perspectives, when we considered how we could evolve the Chief experience to make our community stronger and even more powerful, expanding to the U.K. was an obvious next step for us.”

As part of its expansion, Chief will open its fifth flagship in London in January 2023. The London clubhouse, located in Bloomsbury, will facilitate local connection for members in the U.K. and support members on international business travel. Chief has additional flagships in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco.

“An executive’s influence and experience extends far beyond geographic borders,” said Lindsay Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Chief. “Women are underrepresented in executive leadership positions across the U.K., much like they are in most of the world. By expanding our network to the U.K., we’re providing a stronger support system and fostering more connections for the thousands of powerful leaders in our community. Together, we will drive more women into power and keep them there.”

Women executives in the U.K. can apply to join Chief now with membership beginning in January 2023. For more information, visit chief.com.

About Chief

Chief is a private network designed for the most powerful women executives to strengthen their leadership, magnify their influence, and pave the way to bring others with them. Launched in 2019 by Carolyn Childers and Lindsay Kaplan, Chief’s mission is to drive more women to the top and keep them there. Chief has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2021, and its diverse membership includes nearly 20,000 senior women executives. Learn more at chief.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005217/en/

CONTACT: Nisha Devarajan

nisha@chief.com

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES WOMEN HUMAN RESOURCES CONSUMER

SOURCE: Chief

PUB: 10/04/2022 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/04/2022 05:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Aleph Farms Expands Global Leadership Team with Key Appointment and New Office in the United States

REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Aleph Farms, the first cultivated meat company to grow steaks directly from non-genetically engineered animal cells, today announced the addition of Kevin Benmoussa as its Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. He joins the C-Level leadership team of Didier Toubia (co-founder and CEO), Dr. Neta Lavon (CTO and VP R&D), Prof. Shulamit Levenberg (co-founder and Chief Scientific Adviser) and Yifat Gavriel (Chief Regulatory Affairs, QA and Product Safety). Based in Aleph Farms’ first US headquarters in New York City’s historic Meatpacking District, Benmoussa will lead the company’s global growth agenda, spearhead its operational expansion in the US, and oversee finance, administration and legal departments globally for the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005101/en/ Kevin Benmoussa, CFO, Aleph Farms (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

United Airlines Makes a Major Service Cut

United Airlines has made it clear they don’t make empty threats. In September, United CEO Scott Kirby wrote a letter Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen, requesting additional slots at The John F. Kennedy International Airport. Kirby felt like United (UAL) wasn’t getting enough slots at the airport, which is...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Indra Nooyi
Person
Sara Blakely
Person
Gloria Steinem
Person
Mindy Kaling
ELLE DECOR

This 440-Year-Old Italian Textile Company Is Revolutionizing the Fiber Industry

For a company or organization to survive for centuries, it needs to maintain a vision over time—and that’s exactly what material sciences firm Piana Technology has managed to do. Founded in the 1500s as an Italian textile mill, the family business has evolved to focus on developing a wide array of eco-friendly materials using their signature Vertical Technology.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

'America's Got Talent' going global with all-stars version

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A global version of “America’s Got Talent” that will bring together past contestants from the U.S. show and other countries is coming to NBC. “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations,” the network said Friday. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on “America’s Got Talent.” Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spinoff, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said. The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the U.S. and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts.
TV SHOWS
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Online gambling, Fed rate hikes

North Dakota tribes want exclusive rights on online gambling. BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes want exclusive rights to host internet gambling and sports betting throughout the state utilizing servers located on their reservations. The tribes are turning to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum to approve the idea, under tribal-state agreements known as a compacts. The current compacts expire at the end of this year and only Burgum can approve them. The governor wouldn’t comment on the proposal because negotiations are ongoing. Tribes argue the provision is needed because of the explosion of electronic pull tab machines across the state that have hurt their casinos, which are central to many tribes’ economies.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Managing Directors#Unilever#Nike#Barclays#Goldman Sachs#Gsk#Core
The Associated Press

Absolute Software Announces Alice Hansen as New Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Absolute Software ™ (NASDAQ: ABST) (TSX: ABST), the only provider of self-healing, intelligent security solutions, today announced Alice Hansen joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Her appointment corresponds with the company’s growth momentum and international expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005474/en/ Absolute names Alice Hansen as CMO (Photo: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Lenovo Think Report Reveals Barriers to Critical Thinking and How Technology Can Empower Progress for a Better World

RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- To take a critical look at how today’s societal challenges have affected global productivity and attitudes, Lenovo today releases its first-ever Think Report. This report identifies a compromised way of thinking in today’s world, with global respondents claiming a loss of roughly two hours per day in productivity due to their inability to think purposefully, primarily because of burnout, stress and mental fatigue they have experienced from the tremendous societal changes in the past two years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005300/en/ Lenovo Think Report 2022: The State of Thinking Today and Into the Future (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Samsung Electronics Unveils Plans for 1.4nm Process Technology and Investment for Production Capacity at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced today a strengthened business strategy for its Foundry Business with the introduction of cutting-edge technologies at its annual Samsung Foundry Forum event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005569/en/ Dr. Si-young Choi, president and head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics, is giving his keynote speech at Samsung Foundry Forum 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
getnews.info

Vitality IO, Inc. reimagines building management systems to optimize energy management during rolling blackouts.

Leading energy management software provider, Vitality, sets the new standard for managing rolling blackouts to minimize related charges for buildings. Vitality IO, Inc. is a nationally recognized energy management software for energy metering, dashboards, and analytics. The company continues to expand its reach and capabilities to serve more users in all markets with their energy-related issues.
ECONOMY
BBC

Liverpool beats Glasgow to be Eurovision Song Contest host city

We're wrapping up our live coverage for the evening, here's a round-up of what's been happening:. Liverpool has beaten Glasgow in the running to be the Eurovision Song Contest host city. The event will take place on 13 May. PM Liz Truss said Liverpool will put on an "unforgettable show"
WORLD
getnews.info

Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – Roche, Novartis, MorphoSys, Omeros and Valenzia Bi

The Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
MARKETS
AFP

Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon

After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building. Three more expeditions to the reserve's remote Jari Valley region, which sits at the border between the states of Amapa and Para, reached several other gigantic trees, including the tallest Brazil nut tree ever recorded in the Amazon -- 66 meters.
WILDLIFE
getnews.info

Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle

Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award

MINNEAPOLIS & COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Siteimprove, the leading enterprise platform that transforms content into revenue, announced it received the 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award. This award honors a technology partner that is changing the way organizations leverage data to unlock digital potential and helps companies optimize customer journeys by driving significant business impacts. The award was presented at Optimizely’s annual customer conference, Opticon, making it the second year in a row Siteimprove has been honored with an award at the event. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005850/en/ Siteimprove Receives 2022 Optimizely Industry Solution Award (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy