capecod.com
Breaking: Hazmat crews, several ambulances called to YMCA in West Barnstable-several children taken to hospitals
WEST BARNSTABLE – An apparent problem with pool chemicals prompted a hazardous materials response as well as a mass casualty incident (MCI) declaration which also brought several ambulances to the YMCA at 2245 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in West Barnstable shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. According to reports, 7 children were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after reporting feeling ill. At least one of the victims was reportedly transported to a Boston hospital. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the incident. CWN is checking with authorities for further details.
capecod.com
Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday
MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
New, locally owned pharmacy opens in Fairhaven
Fairhaven is home to a new, independent pharmacy owned by lifelong Fairhaven resident Brian Meneses, who has been a registered pharmacist since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Fairhaven High School, Mr. Meneses said it has been a dream of his to bring a local, patient-first pharmacy to his friends, family and the community he calls home.
capecod.com
Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday
HYANNIS – Post offices and several town services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day. United States Postal Service representatives said that retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery Monday. Town offices and the transfer station in Yarmouth will be...
capecoddaily.com
Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6
HARWICH – A traffic crash injured one person and jammed traffic on Route 6 Thursday afternoon. The three-vehicle collision was reported westbound just past Route 124 (Exit 82). At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Several other people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was jammed in both directions […] The post Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity is inviting the Sandwich community to come out for a kickoff event for their three upcoming homes in the town. The ceremony will be held Monday, October 17 at First Church Sandwich along Main Street at 5 p.m. Those considering volunteering their time to build the homes can learn more at the event.
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Coyote chases girl with dog in Hingham; neighbors worried about attacks
Residents of the Liberty Pole neighborhood of Hingham say they see coyotes near their homes multiple times a day. Neighbors near South Elementary School in Hingham are growing increasingly concerned about an uptick in the number of encounters residents are having with coyotes. That concern hit a new high point...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
capecod.com
Dennis to Distribute Free COVID Testing Kits
DENNIS – Dennis will be distributing free at-home coronavirus test kits beginning Wednesday, October 5. The town was recently provided with just over 3,500 kits, each of which contain two tests. Kits will be offered until supplies last on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be...
capecod.com
Second suspect arraigned in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that Charee Rainey, 40, of Boston was arraigned today in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth on 9/22/22. On that date at approximately 6:25 PM, Falmouth Police received a 911...
capecoddaily.com
Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis
DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by […] The post Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
whdh.com
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
country1025.com
Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts
Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?
Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
