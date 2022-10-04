ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

capecod.com

Breaking: Hazmat crews, several ambulances called to YMCA in West Barnstable-several children taken to hospitals

WEST BARNSTABLE – An apparent problem with pool chemicals prompted a hazardous materials response as well as a mass casualty incident (MCI) declaration which also brought several ambulances to the YMCA at 2245 Iyannough Road (Route 132) in West Barnstable shortly after 2:30 PM Friday. According to reports, 7 children were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation after reporting feeling ill. At least one of the victims was reportedly transported to a Boston hospital. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the incident. CWN is checking with authorities for further details.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
MASHPEE, MA
hyannisnews.com

YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT

WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
YARMOUTH, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

New, locally owned pharmacy opens in Fairhaven

Fairhaven is home to a new, independent pharmacy owned by lifelong Fairhaven resident Brian Meneses, who has been a registered pharmacist since 2009. A 2003 graduate of Fairhaven High School, Mr. Meneses said it has been a dream of his to bring a local, patient-first pharmacy to his friends, family and the community he calls home.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecod.com

Post Offices, Town Offices Closed Monday for Federal Holiday

HYANNIS – Post offices and several town services will be closed in observance of the federal holiday Columbus Day. United States Postal Service representatives said that retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery Monday. Town offices and the transfer station in Yarmouth will be...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6

HARWICH – A traffic crash injured one person and jammed traffic on Route 6 Thursday afternoon. The three-vehicle collision was reported westbound just past Route 124 (Exit 82). At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Several other people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was jammed in both directions […] The post Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6 appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Habitat for Humanity to Build New Homes in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Habitat for Humanity is inviting the Sandwich community to come out for a kickoff event for their three upcoming homes in the town. The ceremony will be held Monday, October 17 at First Church Sandwich along Main Street at 5 p.m. Those considering volunteering their time to build the homes can learn more at the event.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy

BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence

Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA
capecod.com

Dennis to Distribute Free COVID Testing Kits

DENNIS – Dennis will be distributing free at-home coronavirus test kits beginning Wednesday, October 5. The town was recently provided with just over 3,500 kits, each of which contain two tests. Kits will be offered until supplies last on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be...
DENNIS, MA
capecod.com

Second suspect arraigned in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that Charee Rainey, 40, of Boston was arraigned today in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth on 9/22/22. On that date at approximately 6:25 PM, Falmouth Police received a 911...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by […] The post Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown

If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
country1025.com

Coyotes on the prowl in Massachusetts

Is there a road runner in the area? Because there are a lot of coyote sightings these days. Yes, coyotes are on the prowl in Massachusetts. But what should you do if you see one?. Not a lot of people know. And it’s getting a little scary out there.
HINGHAM, MA
WSBS

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA

