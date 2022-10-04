ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
ZDNet

The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease

As technology continues to evolve, so does the gray area where new innovations are not covered by legislation. Artificial intelligence is a prime example. Yet increasingly, AI is being incorporated into everyday life, making guidelines and boundaries more necessary than ever before. Today, the White House released a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" to address this issue.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Gizmodo

Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment

Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tennessee Lookout

Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education

The nation’s largest Protestant association of Christian schools is joining forces with Tennessee and 19 other Republican states to try to block a Biden administration executive order that seeks to protect LGBTQ students in public schools from discrimination. The Association of Christian Schools International, whose members include 2,000 schools and 60 colleges across the country, […] The post Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
San José Spotlight

New laws coming from Silicon Valley lawmakers

Santa Clara County representatives are seeing their work turn into reality following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of a flurry of bills at the end of September. These new laws stem from both the state Senate and Assembly, and deal with addressing housing displacement, more stringent screening of potential police officers and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Dhs#Security Management#Slt#Cisa
POLITICO

Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.

Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court will drain the EPA of its navigable waters delusion

Too many on the Left believe that Article 3 of the Constitution , the judicial powers afforded by the Constitution, should be ignored when Congress enacts legislation that is unconstitutional. Next June, the Supreme Court will rule in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It will decide whether...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDRV

U.S Senator Ron Wyden visits Oregon about low-income housing

WHITE CITY, Ore ---U.S Sen. Ron Wyden came to Oregon to visit a new apartment complex that caters toward low-income housing. This complex in White City offers one and two bedroom apartments. The 50 unit building plans on holding 12 units for veterans who are un-housed, families who may be in shelters and those affected by the Almeda fire back in 2020.
WHITE CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

CEO of election software firm that was targeted by conspiracy theorists is charged with storing 'stolen' data of LA poll workers on servers in China

The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers has been arrested on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested on Tuesday in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, the LA District Attorney's Office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living hacker sentenced to 20 years for $27 million ransomware attack

A Canadian man linked to an international network of ransomware attacks affecting the senior living industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $21.5 million. Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins was part of the NetWalker hacker ring that extorted at least $27.6 million from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy