MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general
A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
The White House passes an AI 'Bill of Rights' that attempts to put your concerns at ease
As technology continues to evolve, so does the gray area where new innovations are not covered by legislation. Artificial intelligence is a prime example. Yet increasingly, AI is being incorporated into everyday life, making guidelines and boundaries more necessary than ever before. Today, the White House released a "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" to address this issue.
Federal appeals court rules Obama-era DACA program illegal, buts says 600,000 already in US can stay
A federal court of appeals ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal but didn't cut its protection for more than 600,000 Dreamers.
Federal government considers sharing costs for ‘catastrophic’ cyber incidents
As cyberattacks continue to rise, the federal government is contemplating whether it should step in to help private insurance companies cover some of the costs related to severe cyber incidents. The Treasury Department and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) recently asked stakeholders in the industry to weigh in on...
Rights Groups Say Pentagon Buys Way Around Fourth Amendment
Twenty-two civil rights groups including the American Civil Liberties Union, Demand Progress, and Electronic Frontier Foundation have signed a letter accusing the Pentagon and the executive branch at large of exploiting a legal loophole to surveil Americans absent congressional oversight or approval from the courts. The Fourth Amendment generally prohibits...
Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education
The nation’s largest Protestant association of Christian schools is joining forces with Tennessee and 19 other Republican states to try to block a Biden administration executive order that seeks to protect LGBTQ students in public schools from discrimination. The Association of Christian Schools International, whose members include 2,000 schools and 60 colleges across the country, […] The post Christian schools association intervenes in suit against U.S. Department of Education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
New laws coming from Silicon Valley lawmakers
Santa Clara County representatives are seeing their work turn into reality following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signing of a flurry of bills at the end of September. These new laws stem from both the state Senate and Assembly, and deal with addressing housing displacement, more stringent screening of potential police officers and helping small businesses upgrade facilities for disability access.
Chris Murphy,who led the bipartisan gun safety package, is asking the ATF and the Department of Justice for updates on implementing the law.
Several more mass shootings have occurred since the bill's passage in June. What's happening: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wants to know how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Justice Department have implemented changes under the new bipartisan gun safety law — and he has some recommendations for how they can moving forward.
FBI warns drones pose potential risk to critical infrastructure after some spotted over Louisiana chemical facilities
Drones have been spotted flying over Louisiana chemical facilities and a pipeline over the past year and a half, prompting an FBI warning on Thursday about the potential for espionage and terrorism at critical infrastructure facilities, according to a report obtained by CNN.
The Supreme Court will drain the EPA of its navigable waters delusion
Too many on the Left believe that Article 3 of the Constitution , the judicial powers afforded by the Constitution, should be ignored when Congress enacts legislation that is unconstitutional. Next June, the Supreme Court will rule in the case of Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency. It will decide whether...
U.S Senator Ron Wyden visits Oregon about low-income housing
WHITE CITY, Ore ---U.S Sen. Ron Wyden came to Oregon to visit a new apartment complex that caters toward low-income housing. This complex in White City offers one and two bedroom apartments. The 50 unit building plans on holding 12 units for veterans who are un-housed, families who may be in shelters and those affected by the Almeda fire back in 2020.
Firearms violence prevention demands a public safety approach like regulation of motor vehicles
Each day, 28 U.S. children and teens —the equivalent of a high school classroom—die from gun violence, making it the No. 1 killer of youth through age 24. The national death rate is significantly higher than all other high-income countries combined, largely due to an alarming increase in suicides and homicides that do not make national headlines.
CEO of election software firm that was targeted by conspiracy theorists is charged with storing 'stolen' data of LA poll workers on servers in China
The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers has been arrested on suspicion of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. Konnech Corporation's Eugene Yu, 51, was arrested on Tuesday in Meridian Township in Michigan and held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information, the LA District Attorney's Office said.
Appeals court orders another review of revised 'DACA'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal...
Biden signs order to implement EU-U.S. data privacy framework
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order to implement a European Union-United States data transfer framework announced in March that adopts new American intelligence gathering privacy safeguards.
Supreme Court majority rules in favor of public aid for students leaving public schools
A majority of West Virginia Supreme Court justices dissolved an injunction against a scholarship for students leaving the public school system. The Hope Scholarship was being challenged over whether it violates the state constitution’s guarantee of a “thorough and efficient” education system. Kanawha Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit...
After recent spate of cyber-attacks, Schumer is calling on feds to crack down on hackers
In response to a string of data breaches among such retailers as American Airlines, DoorDash, Uber and U-Haul over the last month, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer, is calling on the federal government to crack down on cyber hackers. Schumer is calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure companies...
Senior living hacker sentenced to 20 years for $27 million ransomware attack
A Canadian man linked to an international network of ransomware attacks affecting the senior living industry during the COVID-19 pandemic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $21.5 million. Sebastien Vachon-Desjardins was part of the NetWalker hacker ring that extorted at least $27.6 million from...
Democrats want to expand DOJ’s power to fight for ‘environmental justice’
Democrats are expanding the Biden administration's equity push with the creation of new sections within DOJ to fight environmental crimes and help low income and communities of color from pollution.
