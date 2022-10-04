Read full article on original website
New York City Mayor Eric Adams declares state of emergency over asylum seeker crisis
On Friday, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency and announced an executive order to suspend land use requirements to help the city cope with the influx of people.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called...
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
