ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 54

Michael Owrey
3d ago

That's right people!!! They have just given you a list of all the candidates you need to vote for in order to get the state of Pennsylvania back to normal!!!! Vote red!!!!

Reply(11)
39
Archer Finch
3d ago

A governor cannot change election laws. That's lie #1. Please explain to me what is wrong with auditing an election? If all is on the up and up then it only confirms the results. Implying otherwise is lie #2. Why should voters not re-register? This is a great way to clear the voter rolls of the deceased and people who have moved. Implying something nefarious is lie "3. These people on the video know what they are doing. They are intentionally misleading you.

Reply(7)
10
Kathy Doyle
3d ago

Hopefully we will all have clarity after the debate,all this noise from both sides is overpowering our thought pattern! Forget about party, research the background of candidates before making a decision.

Reply(2)
4
Related
echo-pilot.com

Election 2022: Your guide to the Pennsylvania general election

Voters in Pennsylvania soon will be selecting the candidates they think should represent them in a variety of positions: U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and the General Assembly. To help voters make informed decisions at the polls, the York Daily Record, the Hanover Evening Sun, the Lebanon Daily News and other...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hhsbanner.com

The Grave Implications of Pennsylvania’s Midterms

Widely viewed as the puny, less important cousin of the presidential election, midterms are often overlooked as merely a day off of school, an off-year in the election cycle. Yet, this year, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s divisive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, midterm elections matter more than ever before. The maintenance of abortion in Pennsylvania lies in the hands of the ability of Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Josh Shapiro, to quell the rise of far-right extremism in the form of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Hazleton, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pennsylvania lieutenant governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor's office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a "bully pulpit" from which he's advanced progressive causes.Records from Fetterman's four years in office, however, offer a different portrait of his time in the $179,000-a-year elected job. They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business, including presiding over the state Senate, which is one of his chief duties, according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

John Fetterman is not from “here”

Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Unresolved areas in Pennsylvania mail voting law likely to spur fresh confusion, legal challenges

The legislature and governor have failed to clarify the landmark 2019 law creating widespread mail voting, meaning ballot rules could once again vary by county. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Correction: A...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lloyd Smucker
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on

The commonwealth formally joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI, in late April after considerable bipartisan pushback from opponents, who said Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to join the multi-state agreement was an example of executive overreach.  The post Pa. missing out on millions as RGGI battle trudges on appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

"Buzzwords for quackery": Pa. doctors speak out against Oz

A group of Pennsylvania physicians held a roundtable discussion Thursday to air concerns about Dr. Mehmet Oz's medical record, which they say includes a history of “lying to the American people about medicine.”. Oz, the Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, is a cardiothoracic surgeon and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour

Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Elections In Pennsylvania#Election State#Election Fraud#Republicans#Gop#U S Army#Democrat
WITF

In Braddock, John Fetterman’s record on crime is more complex than political ads would have you believe

When it comes to criminal justice, the race for Pennsylvania’s seat in the United States Senate could be the most consequential race in the country. With the Senate currently evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, whichever party wins in November will control the confirmation process for federal judges for at least the next two years. And whoever controls the Senate will decide what kinds of crime bills come up for a vote.
BRADDOCK, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania election 2022: Where the candidates for governor Mastriano, Shapiro stand on energy and the environment

Democrat Josh Shapiro wants to further regulate the fracking industry, while Republican Doug Mastriano wants to expand drilling into state parks and forests. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. In Pennsylvania, it’s usually...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

PA House Republican Caucus sued by former employee

SMITHTON, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus claiming she was fired for voicing her concerns about mold in an office space. According to the lawsuit, Marcel Ingram worked on state Rep. Eric Davanzo's staff earlier this year. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

All about the Union League — and why a Philly institution is honoring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Members of the Union League of Philadelphia have been voicing complaints about the exclusive social club giving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis one of its top awards. DeSantis is set to receive a gold medal from the 159-year-old institution headquartered on South Broad Street, which was first established to support President Abraham Lincoln and the Union effort as the Civil War expanded. Lincoln, in fact, was the first gold medal recipient.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Iraq
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District

“Carbon will play a key role in deciding District 7,” Carbon County Democratic Chairperson Tina Henninger said. “So the swingiest area (Lehigh Valley) in the swingiest state (Pennsylvania) now has Carbon County as a wild card.” The post How Carbon County voters could decide the winner of 7th Congressional District appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy