Read full article on original website
Related
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called...
New documents provide more information on Florida’s migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE — The state agency charged with managing the controversial migrant relocation program said its mission was “to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are not lawfully present in the United States,” according to documents obtained Friday by the Times/Herald. That may pose...
Florida Schools Collected Student-Athletes' Menstrual Data — & It's Raising Privacy Concerns
A student-athlete physical evaluation containing student’s reproductive health data drew criticism from parents and advocates earlier this week when it became clear that the software used to collect the information was not one guaranteed to protect student privacy — particularly in the aftermath of Roe v Wade being overturned. The physical evaluation form (available online), which according to the Palm Beach Post had been used by Florida schools for several years, included optional questions about menstruation that are, generally, questions doctors and healthcare providers might ask: “When was your first menstrual period? When was your most recent menstrual period? How much...
Budd and Beasley face off in lone debate of high-stakes, neck and neck senate race
Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd agreed to a one-hour debate being held Friday night in Raleigh.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Vladimir Putin has imminent plans for a nuclear strike.Biden veered into talk about Ukraine at the end...
Comments / 0