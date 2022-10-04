Read full article on original website
Here’s Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock (NASDAQ:AMD) is Down After-Hours
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are down in after-hours trading. This can be attributed to preliminary results that indicate a significant revenue miss during the company’s third quarter. Indeed, estimates were for revenue to hit $6.71 billion but will instead come in at $5.6 billion. AMD labeled the...
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Posts Strong Q1-2023 Financial Results
Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were up in pre-market trading on Friday, as the supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment saw its revenues soar 89% year-over-year to $10.7 million in fiscal Q1. Analysts were expecting revenues of $8.5 million in Q1. Adjusted earnings were $0.05 versus...
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Teams Up with Australia in R&D Push
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has teamed up with the State of Victoria, Australia over the development of vaccines and therapies based on mRNA. The partners will establish an R&D unit in Melbourne, which will aid in moving academic developments into clinical developments. The company plans to bolster its development activities in the...
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Spikes On Biden’s Positive Reforms Announcement
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) shares jumped 22.15% yesterday and are up by another 7% in the pre-market session today following U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement that thousands of people convicted for “simple possession of marijuana” will be pardoned. Based in Canada, Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the...
Stock Market Update: Stocks Fall as Nasdaq Sheds Nearly 4%
Stock indices finished Friday’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 fell 2.11%, 2.8%, and 3.9%, respectively. The technology sector was the session’s laggard, as it fell 4.12%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a loss of 0.74%. In addition, WTI crude oil surged above $90 per barrel.
Wider Q1 Loss Weighs on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock
AngioDynamics posted a wider-than-expected loss in Q1. Labor shortages and higher costs remained a drag. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) stock lost nearly one-fifth of its value on Thursday after the medical devices maker reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023. Further, its stock is trading in the red during the pre-market session on Friday.
Ambac Financial Stock (NASDAQ:AMBC) Rises on $1.8B BofA Settlement
Shares of Ambac Financial (NASDAQ:AMBC) are soaring today after the company’s subsidiary Ambac Assurance Corp (AAC) settled its RMBS litigations with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Ambac expects to record a $390 million gain in relation to the overall $1.84 billion settlement. Further, it plans to record the gain over...
AMC (NYSE:AMC) Stock in Focus as Meme Frenzy Cools Off
AMC Entertainment is trying hard to woo investors through its sale of APE shares and other initiatives. However, the company needs to do more than raise cash to save its failing business. Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has been swinging wildly with the speculative bets of memesters. The company...
Two leisure stocks tipped by Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard
Here are two stocks recommended by Monique Pollard that have more than 40% upside potential. In turbulent economic times, analyst’s recommendations can offer great tips on the next stock to invest in, backed by sector expertise – Monique Pollard is a director at Citigroup and is a part of the travel and leisure team, covering hotels, gaming, online food delivery, and catering stocks.
Tilray’s (NASDAQ:TLRY) Q1-2023 Numbers Fall Short of Estimates
Tilray Brands’ (NASDAQ:TLRY) first-quarter numbers fell short of estimates on both top-line and bottom-line fronts. Revenue dropped ~9% over the prior year to $153.2 million, missing the cut by about $3.6 million. Its net loss per share at $0.08 too came in wider than expectations by $0.01. Notably, though,...
UAL, DAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Wall Street’s Top Pick Ahead of Q3 Results?
Airlines are seeing strong demand but a potential recession might impact travel trends in the months ahead. Moreover, staffing challenges and increased fuel costs are weighing on profitability. Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, we will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three major airlines. Airlines witnessed strong traffic...
Argo Blockchain Stock (NASDAQ:ARBK) Nosedives on Strategic Capital Raise Actions
Shares of crypto miner Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are tanking in the pre-market session today after the company announced actions to bolster its balance sheet. This includes the sale of 3,400 mining machines for $6.8 million, an LOI to amend a current equipment financing agreement, and a proposed subscription with a strategic investor for ~87 million shares, which will raise ~$27 million for the company.
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Seeks to Buy Back $3 Billion of Debt
Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS), the troubled Swiss bank, announced that it will buy back around $2 billion of debt in relation to 12 U.S.-Dollar-denominated senior debt securities. This offer is likely to expire on November 10. This move is expected to reduce the bank’s debt burden, and it stated that...
Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares sink amid darkening economic outlook
Iluka Resources shares fell sharply amid global recession fears. However, TipRanks insights show that analysts remain mostly bullish on the mineral sands stock. Iluka Resources (ASX:ILU) shares fell more than 6% amid growing recession fears, as central banks continue to hike interest rates in a bid to tame inflation. Iluka...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Woo Customers Through Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon is coming up with Prime Early Access Sale: the 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The new event could boost its slowing sales. Starting on October 11, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will begin a new event to attract customers: Prime Early Access Sale. It will be a 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members with “Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items.” The sneak peek of the top deals were unveiled yesterday. The event will be available across 15 countries.
2 Speculative Oil Stocks to Buy amid a Massive Paradigm Shift
With OPEC+ agreeing to cut oil production recently, interest naturally soared regarding oil stocks to buy. However, given that the fundamental framework is so compelling, daring traders should consider the speculative tickers PBR and KOS. With news that major oil-producing countries agreed to cut production in a bid to bolster...
2 Stocks to Buy Should Stagflation Make an Appearance
Though brewing recession fears represent a top concern among policymakers, an even worse outcome of stagflation may be in the cards. A truly difficult scenario to navigate, tickers that enjoy inelastic demand such as PGR and AFL should be on your list of stocks to buy. Over the last several...
Cano Health Stock (NYSE:CANO) Soars on Acquisition Chatter
Shares of primary healthcare provider Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) are rallying today as the chatter of its potential acquisition gains momentum. According to a Bloomberg report, pharmacy operator CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is conducting due diligence on Cano and exclusive talks are underway. Nonetheless, a deal may or may not fructify, given...
Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares spike upon Brazil royalty deal
Karoon Energy shares jumped, as investors welcomed a deal that reduces the Brazilian government’s royalty rate in the company’s Baúna project. Karoon Energy (ASX:KAR) shares rose by as much as 12% today, after the company announced that the Brazilian government has agreed to reduce its royalty rate in the Baúna project.
