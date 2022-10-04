Amazon is coming up with Prime Early Access Sale: the 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The new event could boost its slowing sales. Starting on October 11, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will begin a new event to attract customers: Prime Early Access Sale. It will be a 2-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members with “Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items.” The sneak peek of the top deals were unveiled yesterday. The event will be available across 15 countries.

