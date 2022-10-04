ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes extend latest offer in 2025 class to offensive tackle from the State Up North

Though road games don’t allow Ohio State to host recruiting targets, make no mistake about it, the players the staff is after are certainly keeping tabs and watching how the Buckeyes perform. While the home games have been incredible for recruiting momentum, winning keeps Ohio State at the forefront of prep players’ minds’ and this week it needs to happen on the road in another Big Ten affair.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan State: 2022 game preview and prediction

Polish your shields and gird your loins. The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) continue to write their epic season when they travel to Michigan State (2-3) to take on the Spartans. However, like the Athenians of the Third Peloponnesian War, the (Michigan State) Spartans find themselves vastly overmatched by...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Three Things To Watch from Michigan State

Ohio State will finally see what life on the road is like in 2022, as the Buckeyes will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on their long-time B1G rival, the Michigan State Spartans. Michigan State is coming off three straight losses (at Washington, Minnesota, and at Maryland), and will be desperate to try to turn their season around.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes impressing 2025 QB, current commits receive All-American jersey honors

The first road game for the Buckeyes all season is this Saturday, and it will be the first time Ohio State hasn’t been able to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. While the last several weeks have been great for the recruiting efforts and momentum, the staff probably could use a break and the ability to just focus on the game, but guarantee the next home game will be back to business as usual.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-Star 2024 Offensive Lineman Ian Moore Nearing College Decision, Keon Keeley and Damon Wilson Making Official Visits Elsewhere This Weekend

One of Ohio State’s top offensive line targets in the 2024 class is nearing a decision. After the conclusion of his second visit to Ohio State this fall, four-star top-100 prospect Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he had one more planned visit to make and then would likely come to a decision shortly after taking a trip to Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, OH
Person
Chris Holtmann
buckeyesports.com

Madison Greene Excited To Return For Ohio State

Ohio State lost several tenured players over the offseason, including guard Braxtin Miller and forward Tanaya Beacham, but the Buckeyes are getting one important member of the team back in point guard Madison Greene. Greene will return to the lineup this season after missing last year with a knee injury...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Brice Sensabaugh, Roddy Gayle bring down the house at Buckeyes On the Blacktop

For the first time since 2016 — Thad Matta’s final season — the Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball programs hosted a season tip-off event for the fans. “Buckeyes on the Blacktop” debuted six years ago on the outdoor courts behind Ohio Stadium, with Kam Williams winning the dunk contest and Joey Lane winning the three-point contest. That Ohio State team did not make the NCAA Tournament. This year’s squad is already operating with the mindset that making the tournament isn’t an accomplishment, it’s simply the expectation.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Dl Ohio State#Arkansa
landgrantholyland.com

Four-star RB from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist

As the Buckeyes prepare for the weekend battle against Michigan State in East Lansing, the program saw themselves named as a finalist for the top running back in the 2024 class. Plus, a pair of defensive back commitments for Ohio State are set to be recognized as top players in the country later today.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State is betting favorite to win Big Ten, College Football Playoff championships

Look, we all knew that Ohio State was going to be legit national championship contenders this season, but it looks like Las Vegas and the betting public are starting to realize just how legit that possibility is. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes are now not only the best bet to win the Big Ten Conference, but also the College Football Playoff national championship.
COLUMBUS, OH

