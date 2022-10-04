The first road game for the Buckeyes all season is this Saturday, and it will be the first time Ohio State hasn’t been able to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. While the last several weeks have been great for the recruiting efforts and momentum, the staff probably could use a break and the ability to just focus on the game, but guarantee the next home game will be back to business as usual.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO