Massachusetts State

capecod.com

Galibois and Higgins Facing Off for Cape and Islands District Attorney

HYANNIS – Democrat Rob Galibois and Republican Dan Higgins will face off this November for who will next lead the Cape and Islands District Attorney office. Current DA Michael O’Keefe announced earlier this year that he would not seek a sixth term. Galibois, who runs a private practice,...
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
Live 95.9

Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?

The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts

WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
capecod.com

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Advocacy Program

WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will host their quarterly “Advocacy in Action” program on October 18 from 9 to 11 am. The forum aims to educate business owners and community members about current issues impacting their operations. The series of events will bring...
YARMOUTH, MA
News Break
Politics
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
capecod.com

Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping

BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
MARBLEHEAD, MA

