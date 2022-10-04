Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Galibois and Higgins Facing Off for Cape and Islands District Attorney
HYANNIS – Democrat Rob Galibois and Republican Dan Higgins will face off this November for who will next lead the Cape and Islands District Attorney office. Current DA Michael O’Keefe announced earlier this year that he would not seek a sixth term. Galibois, who runs a private practice,...
Veteran Western Mass. prosecutor nominated for Superior Court
A longtime prosecutor with experience in narcotics and asset forfeiture would join the bench and a former MassGOP chair now serving a clerk magistrate role would move to a new court if Gov. Charlie Baker’s latest batch of judicial nominations are accepted. Baker on Wednesday nominated Jeremy Bucci to...
capecod.com
Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Dan Higgins
Ahead of November’s election, CodCod.com is interviewing the candidates running for regional offices. This week, we are joined on Sunday Journal by candidate for Cape and Islands District Attorney Dan Higgins (R), who discusses what made him decide to run, what experience he brings to the table, and what his priorities will be if he wins the election.
Geoff Diehl, Leah Allen spotlight parental choice at Mass. schools
Leah Allen, the Republican nominee for Massachusetts lieutenant governor, is poised to serve as the czar of parental rights and children should she and gubernatorial running mate Geoff Diehl win their general election bid next month. Allen, a nurse who lost her job after refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19...
Boston Globe
Readers say yes on Question 3: ‘Our state’s alcohol laws are archaic’
Seventy-five percent of readers say they're voting yes on Question 3. Liquor retailers in Massachusetts are eager to see the number of alcohol licenses they can hold increase, and come election day, many Boston.com readers say Bay Staters should make it happen by casting their ballots. ELECTIONS:. Question 3 on...
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
Did You Know a MA Governor Candidate is a Former Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is just over a month away (November 8th). And while the candidates have been campaigning for the upcoming election, one of the candidates happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
FBI Data: 2021's 25 Most Dangerous Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
WORCESTER – On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, the FBI released their violent crimes data from the 2021 Uniform Crime Reporting [UCR] Program’s National Incident-Based Reporting System — a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state and region in the United States.
President Biden & Gov. Baker Order Flags at Half Staff Sunday, October 9
WASHINGTON DC – Flags have been ordered at half staff on Sunday, October 9. The reason – a Presidential Proclamation issued on this day in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and to pay respect to the firefighters past and present who have lost their lives in the line of duty,
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Massachusetts ballot question 2 on regulation of dental insurance
Ballot question 2 could make the state the first to regulate dental insurance premiums.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Hosting Advocacy Program
WEST YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce will host their quarterly “Advocacy in Action” program on October 18 from 9 to 11 am. The forum aims to educate business owners and community members about current issues impacting their operations. The series of events will bring...
wgbh.org
Massachusetts offers gender-neutral marker on driver's licenses, but some worry about discrimination
Genny Beemyn was speeding in Hadley, Massachusetts, when they noticed a cop car pulling them over. Beemyn is nonbinary and had changed the gender marker on their driver’s license to an X, so they were initially nervous about the interaction. “The officer…misgendered me, which was unfortunate, but that typically...
Massachusetts ballot question 4 information on driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants not mailed out
The November election is about five weeks away and voters will be asked to vote not only for elected officials but on ballot questions.
bunewsservice.com
Advocates urge Massachusetts legislators to pass legislation “critical to the disability community”
Estate recovery and housing policy provisions important to the disability community have been left in limbo and will have to be re-filed if the state economic development bill to which they are attached is held in conference committee for the remainder of the legislative session, advocates said. During a Wednesday...
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
ABC6.com
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
capecod.com
Buzzards Bay man pleads guilty to role in violent kidnapping
BOSTON, MA – A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping tied to a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice by retaliating against a witness, victim, or informant. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Jan. 10, 2023. Cartier was charged along with four co-conspirators in March 2020.
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
