Dems agonize over N.C. spending debacle as Senate race tightens
North Carolina Democrats are projecting confidence about Cheri Beasley's chances against Ted Budd. But they think the party needs to cough up more money.
North Carolina Supreme Court weighs if voter ID tainted by racial bias
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s long-litigated photo voter identification law was appraised at the state Supreme Court on Monday. Justices heard arguments on whether it was reasonable for trial judges to throw out the law that they determined was tainted by racial bias and designed to help Republicans retain their grip on the legislature.
South Carolina university investigates claim that professor participated in 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally
Furman University announced it was investigating claims that one of its professors participated in a rally affiliated with white supremacist groups.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
WRAL
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
coloradopolitics.com
Lawsuit against Denver-based Dominion Voting tossed after judge finds no basis for claims
A federal judge has tossed a lawsuit from multiple Michigan residents against Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. after finding the plaintiffs failed to allege any actual injury from the company's efforts to protect itself against defamation. Dominion, which supplies voting machines and software to states and counties, attracted the attention...
North Carolina Democrats call out Walmart over policy targeting drug used for miscarriages, abortions
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Democratic members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation want to know why Walmart has instructed its pharmacies not to distribute a drug that is commonly prescribed for a variety of medical issues. In a strongly worded letter to Walmart CEO C. Doug McMillon, all five Democrats representing the state want to know […]
North Carolina Sheriff Under Fire For Racist Comments About Black Deputies
“I’m sick of these Black bastards,” Jody Greene said in explosive remarks from 2019, according to WECT.
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
thecentersquare.com
Majority of North Carolina absentee voters casting ballots so far are registered Democrats
(The Center Square) — North Carolina absentee voters have cast a total of 18,959 votes through Thursday, the majority coming from registered Democrats. The total includes 9,819 votes from Democrats, 6,058 from unaffiliated voters, 3,039 from Republicans, 40 from registered Libertarians, and three ballots cast by Green Party supporters. The total reflects roughly six times the number of absentee votes cast at the same point in 2018.
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in Georgia election probe
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that's been seated to aid her investigation.They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called...
Amid building boom, New Hanover leaders look to loosen tree regulation on U.S. 421
As building booms along the New Hanover County stretch of U.S. 421, local leaders are considering changes to tree regulations in the industrial corridor. But the proposal, which would adjust the area’s tree retention policy, now faces an uncertain future after pushback from environmental advocates urged New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners to delay a vote on the regulation that was on the board's agenda Tuesday night.
