ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter

Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
City
Hyannis, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
capecod.com

With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety

STOW, MA – With home heating prices expected to rise this winter, Massachusetts fire officials are emphasizing fire safety for residents who plan to use fireplaces, woodstoves, and other solid fuel heating appliances at home. Firefighters respond to increased heating-related fires, injuries, and carbon monoxide incidents every year in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranberries#Cranberry#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business
WSBS

A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
DIGHTON, MA
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WSBS

Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?

The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
NECN

Remnants of Ian Keep Rain, Wind in New England's Forecast

Ian’s remnants keep spinning south of us, keeping the rain and wind in the forecast. Because the low pressure is so close to the high pressure just north of us, gusty northeast winds persist through Wednesday. Gusting at 20-35 miles per hour, Barnstable, Plymouth and Bristol Counties, as well as the islands, continue to see most of the wind action. The wind chill goes down closer to 50 today and the rain is slowly spreading north up to southern New Hampshire and Portland Maine tomorrow. Rainfall amounts may add up close to an inch in the southeast and up to half an inch across western Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

Is there a way for NH utilities to buy cheaper power?

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. As electricity rates skyrocket in New Hampshire, the Public Utilities Commission is investigating whether there’s a cheaper way for utilities to purchase energy. Electric rates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts officials warn commuters about moose, deer collisions during breeding season

“⚠️ Brake for moose and deer! Fall is their breeding season, and activity is highest during the early morning and evening. Please watch for road signs and reduce speed!. Because fall is the breeding season for both moose and white-tailed deer, MassWildlife reminds motorists to be mindful of increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours. Moose, found in central and western parts of Massachusetts, breed in September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy