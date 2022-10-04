Ian’s remnants keep spinning south of us, keeping the rain and wind in the forecast. Because the low pressure is so close to the high pressure just north of us, gusty northeast winds persist through Wednesday. Gusting at 20-35 miles per hour, Barnstable, Plymouth and Bristol Counties, as well as the islands, continue to see most of the wind action. The wind chill goes down closer to 50 today and the rain is slowly spreading north up to southern New Hampshire and Portland Maine tomorrow. Rainfall amounts may add up close to an inch in the southeast and up to half an inch across western Massachusetts.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO