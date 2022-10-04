Read full article on original website
Local residents voice concern over increase in home heating prices
Increased oil and gas prices are raising concerns for Western Massachusetts residents, especially when it comes to affording to heat their homes this fall and winter.
MA Residents Will Get Some Help To Stay Warm This Winter
Massachusetts residents are STILL suffering from inflated prices all over the place, keep in mind winter is just around the corner and utility companies have already proposed massive increases where customers will be paying more in the long run to keep warm in their designated residences. As The Little River Band used to say: "Hang On: Help Is On It's Way!"
Despite recent rains, New England still in drought
Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) are continuing to monitor the drought situation in New England which is expected to continue through autumn.
Resources for Massachusetts households that may struggle with home heating costs
22News provides resources for households that may struggle to keep up with the price surge.
With Energy Prices Expected to Rise, Fire Officials Urge Home Heating Safety
STOW, MA – With home heating prices expected to rise this winter, Massachusetts fire officials are emphasizing fire safety for residents who plan to use fireplaces, woodstoves, and other solid fuel heating appliances at home. Firefighters respond to increased heating-related fires, injuries, and carbon monoxide incidents every year in...
Vermont gasoline prices increase after long decline
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 1 cent in the last week, after falling the last few months. US prices already were on the rise and OPEC+ is planning to cut production(link is external), which is expected to raise petroleum prices. As of today, the Vermont average for gasoline is $3.66, which is 26 cents per gallon lower than last month and 52 cents higher than a year ago.
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt...
View latest rainfall amounts as Massachusetts drought continues
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with if the rain we've seen has improved our drought situation at all.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
CEA program to protect Massachusetts residents from electric rate hikes
DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — With inflation already stressing people out, electric companies recently announced that bills are expected to increase even more this winter. National Grid just announced a hike in rates for the winter, but a program in Massachusetts is helping protect residents from those increases. Dighton is...
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
Massachusetts will soon ban mattresses, clothing, commercial food waste from trash
Starting November 1, Massachusetts will require more items to be recycled or re-used rather than thrown away — including mattresses, clothing, and commercial food waste. The new food waste ban will mostly affect businesses. In 2014, the state ruled that any store or restaurant with more than a ton...
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Amazon hiring in Massachusetts ahead of holiday season with $3,000 sign-on bonus
A sign-on bonus ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 is being offered for select locations and positions as Amazon prepares to hire more than 1,600 employees in Massachusetts ahead of the holiday season.
Is It Illegal to Dump Your Yard Waste in the Woods in Massachusetts?
The colder temperatures are becoming a reality in Massachusetts and autumn is in full swing. One of the best parts about fall in Massachusetts is the stunning fall foliage. Leaf peepers know the best foliage in the state can be found in the Berkshires. The historic mountains of Massachusetts see over 2.5 million visitors annually, with a large portion of folks coming for the autumn season. While the vibrant colors of changing leaves provide an amazing backdrop, they also happen to be a pain in the butt when they finally do fall.
Remnants of Ian Keep Rain, Wind in New England's Forecast
Ian’s remnants keep spinning south of us, keeping the rain and wind in the forecast. Because the low pressure is so close to the high pressure just north of us, gusty northeast winds persist through Wednesday. Gusting at 20-35 miles per hour, Barnstable, Plymouth and Bristol Counties, as well as the islands, continue to see most of the wind action. The wind chill goes down closer to 50 today and the rain is slowly spreading north up to southern New Hampshire and Portland Maine tomorrow. Rainfall amounts may add up close to an inch in the southeast and up to half an inch across western Massachusetts.
Is there a way for NH utilities to buy cheaper power?
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. As electricity rates skyrocket in New Hampshire, the Public Utilities Commission is investigating whether there’s a cheaper way for utilities to purchase energy. Electric rates...
More in New Hampshire applying for heating assistance amid high prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Heating fuel prices have been on the rise since the summer, but with winter around the corner, more New Hampshire residents are asking for help to pay their bills. Southern New Hampshire Services in Manchester started mailing out applications to its priority households in July, and...
Massachusetts officials warn commuters about moose, deer collisions during breeding season
“⚠️ Brake for moose and deer! Fall is their breeding season, and activity is highest during the early morning and evening. Please watch for road signs and reduce speed!. Because fall is the breeding season for both moose and white-tailed deer, MassWildlife reminds motorists to be mindful of increased deer and moose activity, especially during early morning and evening hours. Moose, found in central and western parts of Massachusetts, breed in September and October. White-tailed deer breed from late October to early December.
