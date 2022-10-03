HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION SURVEY

The Human Relations Commission (HRC) wants to hear from Chula Vista residents. The HRC has released a survey to collect community input on how best to engage with residents on issues the HRC focuses on.

The HRC was established in 2017 to make recommendations and offer advice to the Mayor, City Council and the City Manager on how best to promote ways in which the community welcomes and embraces its diversity and safeguards equal opportunities for everyone.

Survey answers will be anonymous and will be used to help the HRC in planning its priorities and work program in the coming months. The deadline for the short survey is October 20. Please access the survey at this link https://bit.ly/3rszYsh.