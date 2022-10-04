ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Texas 'bright-eyed peeper' arrested after allegedly looking in homes

PLANO, Texas (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly looking into homes on multiple occasions. On Sept. 15 at approximately 11 p.m., Plano Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Bellflower Drive to a report of disorderly conduct, police said in a news release. At the scene, authorities reportedly learned that a woman used surveillance footage and witnessed a male looking into her home through a window.
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive

On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction￼

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. […]
Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment

FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens

DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties

Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
