Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said. In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth...
Texas 'bright-eyed peeper' arrested after allegedly looking in homes
PLANO, Texas (TCD) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly looking into homes on multiple occasions. On Sept. 15 at approximately 11 p.m., Plano Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Bellflower Drive to a report of disorderly conduct, police said in a news release. At the scene, authorities reportedly learned that a woman used surveillance footage and witnessed a male looking into her home through a window.
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
Local Man Sentenced for Murder Committed While Disguised as a Security Guard
A 25-year-old from Plano has been sentenced to life in prison by a Collin County Jury. Jordan Christopher Jacobs was found guilty of a robbery that led to the brutal death of an innocent man. On July 7, 2021, Steven Gambles, 32, was killed by Jacobs at the Shops at...
Arrest Made in Homicide on Roseville Drive
On October 7, 2022, at approximately 5:00 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Roseville Drive. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Kamal Alberty, 33, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Texas Woman Shot To Death Reportedly Over Beating Man in Basketball
Authorities in Dallas, Texas are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman after she was allegedly killed over a dispute from a pickup basketball game. Police say Asia Womack was killed Monday, Oct. 3, after playing basketball that evening at a nearby park up the street from her home.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction￼
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. […]
Fort Worth police arrest two people found with 25,000 fentanyl pills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who were attempting to sell about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A criminal complaint states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, were charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The...
Court rejects qualified immunity defense in civil lawsuit against Arlington officer in fatal shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas - A federal appeals court ruled a civil lawsuit against an Arlington police officer who shot and killed a man can move forward. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals denied officer Craig Roper's claim of qualified immunity, which would have protected him from a lawsuit. Roper killed Tavis...
Texas man tased by police dies from injuries sustained during detainment
FRISCO, Texas — The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney's Office are investigating the detainment that lead to the death of a detained suspect on Sept. 14 in Frisco. Genesis Hicks was accused of using fake identification to purchase a vehicle from a local car...
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
Fort Worth mother settles lawsuit over 2016 Texas arrest that was captured on video
The city of Fort Worth has reached a settlement with Jacqueline Craig, a Black woman whose 2016 arrest after she called the police for help was documented in a Facebook video. Craig was arrested in December 2016 after calling police to complain that an adult neighbor had assaulted her young son, CNN previously reported.
$5K reward offered for information that solves this homicide
Last February, 43-year-old Ashley Moore was found dead in the woods near the 8100 block of Clark Road. Now, the Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s help as they investigate Moore’s murder.
Dallas Police take down large carjacking ring led by teens
DALLAS — Dallas Police and the FBI have taken down a large carjacking ring. Police say the robbers were stealing everything from Chargers to SUVs at gunpoint. In court documents police say the suspects videotaped themselves inside the stolen cars. One of them bragging to his friend, “I got you a better Chrysler.”
Convicted Felon Found in Possession of AR-15 Firearm Sentenced to Federal Prison
SHREVEPORT, La. – Orlando Rishawn Walter, 33, of Cedar Hill, Texas, has been sentenced today in federal court, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. United States District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Walter to 49 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm.
Human remains identified as missing mother with Flower Mound ties
Human remains found early this year in Collin County have been identified as a Dallas woman with Flower Mound ties who had been missing nearly two years. Mercedes Clement, a 25-year-old mother, was last seen alive on surveillance video after parking her car at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 11, 2020 with a male acquaintance, according to CBS News. A prayer vigil was held at Rockpointe Church in Flower Mound around the one-year anniversary of her disappearance.
Life in prison for Plano man who shot a stranger for looking at his girlfriend
It was July 2021, that prosecutors say Steven Gambles was at the Shops of Legacy, when the 25 year old Jacobs, a complete stranger, passed him outside of the Mini Mart.
Missing Dallas woman now connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County
A Dallas woman missing for two years has now been connected to skeletal remains found in Collin County. Mercedes Clement was last seen with a man police say is a person of interest.
Plano man sentenced to life in prison for murdering man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy
PLANO, Texas - A Plano man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after murdering a man who looked at his girlfriend at the Shops at Legacy in 2021. 25-year-old Jordan Jacobs was sentenced to life behind bars on Wednesday. On July 7, 2021, Jacobs was walking in Plano...
3 arrested after shooting at Dallas home
Officers at the scene told WFAA that one person was shot during the incident. It was later confirmed that at least two people were shot.
