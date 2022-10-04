Witches have always been an integral part of fashion designer and drag queen Binx’s style discovery. Growing up and watching movies like “Hocus Pocus,” Binx was immediately drawn to the outfits witches wore, especially the corsets and dramatic flowing dresses. “Ever since I was a little kid, I always hated the clothes I always had to wear,” she said. “I was just obsessed with all their [witch’s] clothes and I never got to wear any of them when I was younger, just because of how the world is.” Oppressive gender norms stood in the way of Binx’s self-expression through clothing. Drag was an opportunity for Binx to carve out her own style and transform herself into a larger-than-life character.

