ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

A witchy fashion show takes to the runway in the spirit of transformation

Witches have always been an integral part of fashion designer and drag queen Binx’s style discovery. Growing up and watching movies like “Hocus Pocus,” Binx was immediately drawn to the outfits witches wore, especially the corsets and dramatic flowing dresses. “Ever since I was a little kid, I always hated the clothes I always had to wear,” she said. “I was just obsessed with all their [witch’s] clothes and I never got to wear any of them when I was younger, just because of how the world is.” Oppressive gender norms stood in the way of Binx’s self-expression through clothing. Drag was an opportunity for Binx to carve out her own style and transform herself into a larger-than-life character.
SOMERVILLE, MA
WBUR

Venezuelan migrant stay coming to an end at Joint Base Cape Cod

The 35 Venezuelan migrants who are still being housed by the state at Joint Base Cape Cod are expected to leave this week and the base will wind down its temporary shelter operation by the weekend, the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declined to say whether the state had an end date for its hospitality.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy