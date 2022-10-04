Read full article on original website
soundingsonline.com
Worth the Wait
Andrew Cooley always had it in the back of his mind that he’d do classic boat restorations. “It’s something I was always planning for,” the owner of Cooley Marine Management in Stratford, Connecticut, says. At 44, Cooley already has a long boating history. By age 6...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
Greater Danbury Towns Ranked Worst to Best for Traffic Problems
Recently, I decided to run an informal poll to see which town in the Greater Danbury area has the worst traffic issues. I wanted to know what others thought about the jumbled road-mess that we call home. Some of the results were surprising, others did not stun me one bit. Not only did I count the votes, I ranked them and collected some comments to share.
What Would a Waterbury-Scented Candle Smell Like?
I love social media comments, the internet brings out the best and worst in people. An excellent question was posted in the Waterbury Talks group on Facebook from Escobar Santos - "If they made a scented candle that smelled like your home town, what would that smell like?" I'll answer...
Your Guide To This Year’s Best Haunted Halloween Scares In Connecticut
October is finally here, and if my daughter lived here with me she would be having the time of her life. Fall in the northeast is amazing and there is no shortage of things to see and do. Especially when it comes to spooky, Halloween-type things. Growing up I always...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Stamford is a cultural hellhole. What do the people want?
Every now and then, someone in Stamford — who hasn’t lived here their entire life — makes the crazy suggestion that maybe we should replace something old with something new. Reliably, this incites the native population of Stamford to derail all conversations about actual issues in favor of complaining about how things have changed. They share stories about how things used to be, or what happened one time some 20-30 years ago. These stories have an unstated view that Stamford has a culture that should be preserved. In reality, anyone who isn’t from Stamford would have difficulty arguing Stamford’s culture exists at all.
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Register Citizen
Residents of these Fairfield streets want drivers to slow down
FAIRFIELD — Residents on two busy streets in town want officials to do something to slow down drivers and are becoming frustrated with the slow process. Amy Barrett, a resident of Villa Avenue, said neighbors got together to do something about the safety of their street earlier this year when a driver sped down the road at approximately 80 miles per hour, hit a tree and landed in her front yard.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Eyewitness News
East Haddam father brings awareness to drunk driving epidemic
EAST HADDAM, CT (WFSB) - Safety experts warn Connecticut is reeling from a huge surge in deadly crashes involving impaired drivers. One East Haddam father is on a crusade to make people understand that one mistake can forever alter many lives. Those who love Kyle Hermann will never forget him,...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
heystamford.com
It’s All About the Meat – Terra Gaucha Opens in Stamford
Terra Gaucha, Connecticut’s only authentic Churrascaria has set an open date for it’s newest location at the Stamford Town Center (280 Tresser Blvd.) in Stamford!. The Brazilian Steakhouse has announced their Grand Opening on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The new restaurant will occupy the former space of the Cheesecake Factory in the heart of downtown Stamford.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Bucky!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old American Pitbull Terrier named Bucky. Bucky has dreamed of becoming someone’s good natured companion. The handsome puppy, sporting a sleek, reddish chestnut coat with cream accents, likes to be pet, gives lots of kisses, and loves going on new adventures.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Connecticut man dies in Maine after being thrown from raft
THE FORKS, Maine — A man from Connecticut died Saturday after being thrown from a raft while paddling down the Dead River in the area of The Forks. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. while the man was on a raft operated by Magic Falls Rafting Company, according to a release Thursday from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 3 Shot 1 Killed Downtown
1:50am–#Bridgeport CT– At least 3 people were shot, 1 killed downtown in the 300 block of Fairfield Avenue in a parking lot area. It’s not known at this time if anyone else went to the hospital by private vehicle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has...
darientimes.com
Why does the world's top woman squash player train in CT? 'It’s the perfect place,' says Nouran Gohar
STAMFORD — The world's best female squash player might just be your neighbor. Egyptian-born Nouran Gohar has lived in the Bull's Head neighborhood of Stamford since December 2021, and this year, she reached the top ranking of women's squash for the second time in her career. Gohar trains at...
zip06.com
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
wabi.tv
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
