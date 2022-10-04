Read full article on original website
Authorities identify missing diver found near Santa Catalina Island
A diver who was found dead after being reported missing near Santa Catalina Island was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Justin Hoang, 42, as the deceased diver. “The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m....
Woman's body found in Southern California clothing donation box
The body of a woman was found Thursday inside a clothing donation box near Los Angeles, authorities said. The unidentified woman climbed into the box in Santa Clarita and was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, Fox 11 reported.
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
Update: A GoFundMe has been set up by the victim’s family for funeral costs. Click here if you wish to donate. OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water.
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
LASD investigating 2 early morning deadly shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two deadly shootings that happened early Saturday morning in Hawaiian Gardens and Lynwood. The first shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. at the intersection of Norwalk Boulevard and 226th Street in Hawaiian Gardens. Deputies from the Lakewood station responded to the area for a report of an assault […]
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura
The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
Drunk driver gets 15 to life in deadly Santa Ana collision
A 31-year-old man was sentenced today to 15 years to life in prison for an alcohol-fueled crash that killed a veteran newspaper editor near his Santa Ana home two years ago.
Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box
A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
Body of missing diver found underwater near Catalina Island
Search and rescue crews found the body of a diver about 14 hours after he had been reported missing near Santa Catalina Island on Monday.
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Big rig crushes, kills woman sleeping under cardboard in LA parking lot
LOS ANGELES — A woman sleeping under a pile of cardboard in the parking lot of a California grocery store died early Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer drove over her makeshift shelter. According to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department, the woman was sleeping in a Vons parking...
Drunk driver sentenced in street racing crash that killed longtime OC Register editor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A repeat drunk driver was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life for the murder of a longtime OC Register editor. In July of 2020, during a street race, Louie Robert Villa, 31, crashed into a pickup truck being driven by OC Register editor Gene Harbrecht.
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
Sheriff, AG announce arrest of dozens in connection to mail fraud involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. – Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check- fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S....
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
Passing of Two City Employees Reported
The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
Man Killed in Hawaiian Gardens Shooting
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in Hawaiian Gardens, authorities said.
Los Angeles police release video of violent ‘follow home’ robbery; more victims sought
Los Angeles police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a gas station with the aim of identifying more potential victims of two suspects who were recently arrested. Clayton Randolph, 34, is under arrest and facing 12 charges including robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a handgun. Shanika Davidson, 35, was booked on […]
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale
The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
