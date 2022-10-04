ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

LOCAL HELP FOR GRIEF

By The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 3 days ago

CORNERSTONE HOSPICE

Cornerstone Hospice offers support groups via Zoom to help community members who may be struggling in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. Participants must be age 18 or older, unless otherwise specified. The support groups are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required by emailing bereavement@cshospice.org or by calling the Cornerstone Bereavement Department at 866-742-6655. Once registered, participants will receive log-in instructions. www.CornerstoneHospice.org.

YOUTH GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 3 p.m. first and third Mondays, ages 6-11.

TEEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 5 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, ages 12-17.

TEEN TALKS SUPPORT GROUP: 3:30 p.m. first and third Wednesdays, ages 12-17.

WOMEN’S GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, 10 a.m. second and fourth Wednesdays.

ADULT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: noon second and fourth Wednesdays, 10 a.m. second and fourth Thursdays.

LOSS OF A PARENT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 9 a.m. third Fridays, For adults who have lost a parent.

LOSS OF SPOUSE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 11 a.m. Thursdays.

MINDFUL MONDAYS: 8 a.m. Mondays, open to anyone.

GOOD SHEPHERD HOSPICE

Good Shepherd Hospice provides grief support for bereaved families and friends in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties. All support groups are free. Individual counseling with a bereavement specialist is available. Registration is required for all support groups due to limited availability. For more information and to register, call 863-968-1739 or 1-800-464-3994 or visit the calendar at www.chaptershealth.org.

ADULT GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS: Closed-format, eight-week support groups for adults grieving the loss of a loved one. IN PERSON : 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, The Bethany Center, 450 Arneson Ave., Auburndale. 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesdays, Lakeland Hospice House 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland. POLK, HIGHLANDS AND HARDEE COUNTIES VIRTUAL: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

Send health calendar items to features@theledger.com.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: LOCAL HELP FOR GRIEF

Comments / 0

